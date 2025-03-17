‘He doesn’t reflect the spirit of St Patrick’s Day’: Row erupts after Conor McGregor appears in The White House

Irish professional mixed martial artist and businessman Conor McGregor visited the White House on Monday. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Conor McGergor “doesn’t reflect the spirit of St Patrick’s Day, Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin has said following the UFC star’s rant in the White House on Monday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The former martial arts champion visited Washington DC on Monday to raise “the issues the people of Ireland face”.

“It’ll be music to the people of Ireland’s ears, because never on the main stage have [these issues] been spoken,” the 36-year-old said.

Speaking from the White House on St Patrick’s Day, McGregor said: “Our government has long since abandoned the voices of the people of Ireland, and it’s high time that America is made aware of what is going on in Ireland. What is going on in Ireland is a travesty. Our government is the government of zero action with zero accountability.

“Our money is being spent on overseas issues that have nothing to do with the Irish people. The illegal immigration racket is running ravage on the country. There are rural towns in Ireland that have been overrun in one swoop, that have become a minority in one swoop.”

Read more: Nikita Hand wins £1.25m costs from Conor McGregor as jury finds she has been raped by MMA star

Read more: Trump to hold talks with Putin on Tuesday as White House pushes for end to Ukraine war

Former Irish MMA Fighter Conor McGregor Speaks To The Press At The White House Before Meeting With President Trump. Picture: Getty

McGregor added that the “40m Irish-Americans need to hear this, because if not, there will be no place to come home and visit.”

The Irish Taoiseach raced to distance himself from the fighter’s comments, labelling his remarks as “wrong”.

He wrote on X: “St. Patrick’s Day around the world is a day rooted in community, humanity, friendship and fellowship.

“Conor McGregor’s remarks are wrong, and do not reflect the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, or the views of the people of Ireland.”

St. Patrick’s Day around the world is a day rooted in community, humanity, friendship and fellowship.



Conor McGregor’s remarks are wrong, and do not reflect the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, or the views of the people of Ireland. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) March 17, 2025

The Irish Prime Minister met with Donald Trump last visit week, in which the US president called McGregor his favourite Irish person partly because "he's got the best tattoos I've ever seen".

The Irish Prime Minister met with Donald Trump last visit week, in which the US president called McGregor his favourite Irish person partly because "he's got the best tattoos I've ever seen".

“You have a lot of great Irish fighters. I don't know what that is, but Ireland has always had a lot of good fighters. You know why? Because they're tough people. They're smart people and they're passionate people,” Mr Trump added.

Mr Trump is expected to meet Donald Trump later on Monday.

In 2024, McGregor was ordered to pay €248,000 (£206,000) in damages after he was found guilty of sexual assault.