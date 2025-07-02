Breaking News

Donald Trump claims Israel has 'agreed' to 60-day ceasefire in Gaza

2 July 2025, 00:02 | Updated: 2 July 2025, 00:44

NATO Leaders Attend 2025 Summit In The Hague
Donald Trump has claimed Israel has agreed to the conditions to finalise a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

US President Donald Trump said that Israel has agreed on terms for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza and warned Hamas to accept the deal before conditions worsen.

Mr Trump announced the development on Tuesday as he prepares to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for talks at the White House next week.

The US leader has been increasing pressure on the Israeli government and Hamas to broker a ceasefire and hostage agreement and bring about an end to the war in Gaza.

"My Representatives had a long and productive meeting with the Israelis today on Gaza. Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War," Mr Trump wrote on social media, saying the Qataris and Egyptians would deliver the final proposal.

"I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better - IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE."

Israeli minister for strategic affairs Ron Dermer was in Washington on Tuesday for talks with senior administration officials to discuss a potential Gaza ceasefire, Iran and other matters.

Mr Dermer was expected to meet vice president JD Vance, secretary of state Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff.

The development came as more than 150 international charities and humanitarian groups called for the disbanding of a controversial Israeli and US-backed system to distribute aid in Gaza because of chaos and deadly violence against Palestinians seeking food at its sites.

Palestinians carry boxes and bags containing food and humani
More than 150 international charities and humanitarian groups called for the disbanding of a controversial Israeli and US-backed system to distribute aid in Gaza. Picture: Alamy

The joint statement by groups including Oxfam, Save the Children and Amnesty International followed the killings of at least 10 Palestinians who were seeking desperately needed food, witnesses and health officials said.

Meanwhile, Israeli air strikes killed at least 37 in southern Gaza's Khan Younis, according to Nasser Hospital.

Before Mr Trump's announcement, Israel's defence minister, Israel Katz, had warned that his country would respond forcefully to the firing of a missile the military said originated from Yemen.

Sirens sounded across parts of Israel, alerting residents to the attack and the launch of two projectiles from Gaza. All were intercepted by Israeli defence systems.

The missile launch marked the first attack by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels since the end of the 12-day war initiated by Israel with Iran. Mr Katz said Yemen could face the same fate as Tehran.

