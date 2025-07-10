Donald Trump compliments Liberian President's 'beautiful' English - the country's official language

10 July 2025, 08:18 | Updated: 10 July 2025, 08:38

Mr Trump asked where Joseph Boakai learned to speak "so beautifully" at a White House meeting with West African leaders on Wednesday.
Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

The US president complimented the Liberian president's English despite it being the country's official language.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Trump asked where Joseph Boakai learned to speak "so beautifully" at a White House meeting with West African leaders on Wednesday.

The US President told him he speaks "such good English" and asked: "Where did you learn to speak so beautifully?"

Mr Boakai laughed and said he learned in Liberia.

Trump told him it was "beautiful English."

"I have people at this table who can't speak nearly as well."

Mr Boakai did not tell Mr Trump that English is the official language of his native country.

Read more: Gaza permanent ceasefire is 'questionable', says senior Israeli official as Trump insists it's 'possible'

Read more: Trump threatens Brazil with 50% tariff and demands end to Bolsonaro 'witch hunt'

President Donald Trump speaks with Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, Liberian President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Bissau-Guinean President Umaro Sissoco Embaló, Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani and Gabonese President Brice Oligui Nguema
President Donald Trump speaks with Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, Liberian President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Bissau-Guinean President Umaro Sissoco Embaló, Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani and Gabonese President Brice Oligui Nguema. Picture: Alamy
President Joseph Nyuma Boakai of Liberia listens as President Donald Trump answers questions from the press during a multilateral luncheon with African leaders
President Joseph Nyuma Boakai of Liberia listens as President Donald Trump answers questions from the press during a multilateral luncheon with African leaders. Picture: Daniel Torok/White House/ZUMA Press Wire

Liberia was founded in 1822 with the aim of relocating freed African slaves and freeborn black US citizens.

The US President promised the leaders of Liberia, Senegal, Gabon, Mauritania and Guinea-Bissau a move from aid to trade at the meeting.

He described the countries as "all very vibrant places with very valuable land, great minerals, and great oil deposits, and wonderful people".

Asked by a reporter if he will visit the continent, Mr Trump said: "At some point, I would like to go to Africa" - adding that he will have to review the schedule "to see what it looks like".

