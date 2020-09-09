Donald Trump nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

A member of the Norwegian parliament has revealed he has submitted a letter nominating Donald Trump for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

Christian Tybring-Gjedde said he put forward the US president for his role in brokering a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He told Fox News "For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees."

In his nomination letter to the Nobel Peace Prize Committee, Mr Tybring-Gjedde, said Trump's administration had played a pivotal role in peace talks between the two nations.

Mr Tybring-Gjedde told Fox: "I’m not a big Trump supporter" but he cited the president's “key role in facilitating contact between conflicting parties and … creating new dynamics in other protracted conflicts, such as the Kashmir border dispute between India and Pakistan, and the conflict between North and South Korea, as well as dealing with the nuclear capabilities of North Korea" in his nomination letter.

Mr Tybring-Gjedde added: "The committee should look at the facts and judge him on the facts – not on the way he behaves sometimes. The people who have received the Peace Prize in recent years have done much less than Donald Trump."

Right wing politician Mr Tybring-Gjedde also nominated Trump for the prize in 2018 after the president's Singapore summit with Kim Jong Un.

