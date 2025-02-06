Donald Trump poised to unveil '100-day' peace plan for Ukraine next week

6 February 2025, 14:15

Donald Trump is reportedly set to unveil his 100-day peace plan for Ukraine next week.
Donald Trump is reportedly set to unveil his 100-day peace plan for Ukraine next week.

By Jacob Paul

Donald Trump could announce his proposed plan to end the Ukraine war in 100 days next week, reports have claimed.

The US President is allegedly expected to unveil his proposal at next week’s Munich Security Conference.

The 100-day plan will involve President Trump holding a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin in early February.

Trump then plans to meet with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky together later in February or in March. 

A ceasefire has allegedly been pinpointed for Easter, on April 20, which would see soldiers on both sides lay down arms while Ukrainian troops withdraw from Russia’s Kursk region. 

An International Peace Conference, mediated by other prominent nations would gather to help forge an international agreement to end the war.

Trump would hold a call with Putin under the proposed plan.
Trump would hold a call with Putin under the proposed plan. Picture: Getty

The agreed parameters on which the conflict would end would later be published by May 9.

They include banning Ukraine from joining NATO,  the EU by 2030, and preventing the EU assisting in Ukraine’s postwar reconstruction, according to Newsweek's report citing a leak published by Ukrainian outlet Strana.

Ukraine would also be forced to maintain the size of its army, while continuing to receive military support from the US. 

It would also "refuse military and diplomatic attempts to return the occupied territories" and "officially recognize the sovereignty of the Russian Federation over them."

Kyiv would be requested not to extend martial law or mobilise troops, according to the published leak. 

Crippling sanctions on Russia could be gradually weakened over several years, with cash made of special duties funneled into helping rebuild Ukraine.

A ceasefire has allegedly been pinpointed for April 20.
A ceasefire has allegedly been pinpointed for April 20. Picture: Getty

However, President Zelensky’s office has poured cold water on the reports, blasting it as misinformation. 

President Trump has repeatedly vowed to end Russia’s war in Ukraine but has yet to specify exactly how. 

The day after his inauguration, Trump wrote on his Truth Social website: “I’m going to do Russia, whose economy is failing, and president Putin, a very big FAVOUR.

“Settle now, and STOP this ridiculous War! IT’S ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE. If we don’t make a ‘deal,’ and soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of taxes, tariffs, and sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States, and various other participating countries.”

Trump had initially vowed to end the war within 24 hours of taking office. But Keith Kellogg, Trump’ special representative for Ukraine who could announce the peace plans in Munich next week, is understood to have asked for 100 days to forge a solution.

Speaking to LBC last month, former Chancellor Jeremy Hunt suggested a  potential peace agreement could end up looking similar to North Korea and South Korea, where a demilitarized zone is in place between the two countries.In Ukraine, we could see something "fairly similar to the current de facto boundaries, with Russia keeping control of the 20% of Ukraine that it now has control of" if there is a deal to end the war on that basis. 

That means "Ukraine's security will have to be guaranteed" with the help of foreign allies, Mr Hunt argued, including Britain.

He said: "There is no way that Trump is going to send American troops to do that. I would suggest, in which case, the way to make that security guarantee for Ukraine credible will be for Britain, France, Germany and other European countries to send troops to secure that border. 

"Is that something that we would be prepared to do? I think after a lot of thought, I would be prepared to do that."

On Wednesday, President Zelensky said that any peacekeeping force in place to defence Ukraine’s borders must include US troops. 

He told Sky News: “When we talk about this, is Europe enough? No. Because this isn't just a matter of numbers. It's about sharing responsibility and ensuring security guarantees.”

President Zelensky added: "This cannot be pursued without the involvement of the United States. Doing so would be a major mistake. It could very well be Russia's desire to see Europe defending and supporting Ukraine without the US.

“That would give Russia an advantage, and I believe it could amount to a geopolitical and strategic win for them."

