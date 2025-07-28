Donald Trump tells Putin he has '10 or 12 days' to agree ceasefire with Ukraine or face further sanctions

28 July 2025, 14:38 | Updated: 28 July 2025, 14:47

U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as he meets British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for bilateral talks at Trump Turnberry golf club
U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as he meets British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for bilateral talks at Trump Turnberry golf club. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has announced he will give Russia 10 to 12 days to agree a ceasefire with Ukraine or face further sanctions.

It comes after the US president said he was "very disappointed" with Vladimir Putin during a meeting with Sir Keir Starmer in Scotland on Monday.

Speaking from the Turnberry golf course, Trump told reporters: "I'm going to make a new deadline of about 10 or 12 days from today.

"There's no reason for waiting... we just don't see any progress being made.

"I’m not really interested in talking anymore."

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to gathered media as he greets British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria Starme
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to gathered media as he greets British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria Starme. Picture: Getty

He described Vladimir Putin’s war as the "one deal we keep losing.”

"I'll announce it probably tonight or tomorrow, there's no reason to wait," he said.

"It would be sanctions and maybe tariffs, secondary tariffs.

"I don't want to do that to Russia, I love the Russian people, they're great people.

“We’ve got 7,000 Russians or Ukrainians dying every week, he’s [Putin] gotta make a deal.”

Earlier today, the President said: "We've had discussions, you [Keir Starmer] and I have had discussions we thought we had that settled numerous times.

"And then president Putin goes out and starts launching rockets into some city like Kyiv and kills a lot of people in a nursing home or whatever."

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin have reportedly shared their first phone call since the election.
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin have reportedly shared their first phone call since the election. Picture: Getty

Donald Trump has previously threatened "severe tariffs" of "about 100%" on Russia if a ceasefire can’t be agreed.

Speaking alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in early July, he said he is "very unhappy" with Putin.

He said he thought he had a deal with the Kremlin "about four times" to end the war in Ukraine but "here were are still talking".

"I thought we should have had a deal done a long time ago, but it just keeps going on and on and on."

Speaking in Scotland today, Trump rejected Benjamin Netanyahu's claim that there is "no starvation" in Gaza, ahead of talks with Starmer to end the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region.

"I don't know. I mean, based on television, I would say, not particularly because those children look very hungry," he said.

"But we're giving a lot of money and a lot of food. And other nations are now stepping up. I know that this nation [the UK] is right here."

Responding, Sir Keir Starmer described the situation in Gaza as an "absolute catastrophe".

"Nobody wants to see that, and I think people in Britain are revolted at seeing what they're seeing on their screens."So we've got to get to that ceasefire, and thank you, Mr President, for leading on that."

