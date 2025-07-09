Plans being drawn up for potential Donald Trump visit to Scotland in 'coming weeks'

Donald Trumo visiting Turnberry, Scotland, in June 2016. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Scotland's police force is preparing for a potential visit from US President Donald Trump "later this month", it said in a statement.

Rumours have swirled for months that the president will visit the country this year to coincide with the opening of a second course at the golf club he owns in Aberdeenshire.

But on Wednesday, Police Scotland confirmed preparation is underway for a visit from Mr Trump this month, in what will be a "significant policing operation".

There is yet to be a final confirmation of a date for any visit, however, it is not possible to book a room at Mr Trump's club in Turnberry, South Ayrshire between July 24 and July 28 and at his Aberdeenshire club around the same time.

Trump visiting Trump Turnberry. Picture: Getty

Assistant Chief Constable Emma Bond said: "Planning is under way for a potential visit to Scotland later this month by the President of the United States.

"While official confirmation has not yet been made, it is important that we prepare in advance for what would be a significant policing operation."

