Donald Trump warns of extra 10% tariff for countries that side with policies of the Brics alliance

Donald Trump warns of extra 10% tariff for countries that side with the policies of the Brics alliance. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

The US President has threatened extra 10% tariff on nations that side with Brics alliance that go against US interests.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Writing on Truth Social, Trump said: "Any country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy."

Trump's comments followed members of Brics criticising his tariff policies as well as proposing reforms to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and how major currencies are valued.

Brics - an alliance aimed at boosting member nations' standing on the international stage to challenge US and Western Europe - has long come under scrutiny by Trump.

Read more: Economic slowdown linked to global uncertainty amid Trump tariffs – think tank

Read more: Gaza ceasefire talks underway in Qatar as Netanyahu readies to meet Trump in Washington

The list of member countries expanded last year beyond Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The countries in the alliance comprise more than half of the world's population.

Why a ceasefire could be ‘too dangerous’ for Netanyahu

The list of member countries expanded last year beyond Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Picture: Alamy

Brics leaders, who started a meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil this weekend, have advised reforms to global institutions and positioned the alliance as a forum for diplomacy and escalating trade conflicts and geopolitical turbulence.

A joint statement by finance ministers of the Brics alliance spoke out on Sunday to slam tariffs as a threat to global economy that may create "uncertainty into international economic and trade activities".

Brics leaders also condemned the military strikes on Iran in June - criticising the attacks as a violation of international law.

Since 13 June, both Israel and the US have hit targets in Iran, which has included the country's nuclear facilities.

The Brics summit was attended in person by global leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

China's President Xi Jinping did not attend the event for the first time, as Premier Li Qiang stood in for him.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attended online.

Putin has an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court against him over alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Last year, Trump threatened 100% tariffs on Brics countries if they went ahead with their own currency to rival the US dollar.