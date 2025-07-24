Donald Trump leads tributes to 'great friend' Hulk Hogan: 'He was MAGA all the way'

24 July 2025, 20:02

By Ruth Lawes

Donald Trump And Hulk Hogan In Atlantic City
Hulk Hogan was a Donald Trump supporter. Picture: Getty

Donald Trump has mourned his 'great friend' Hulk Hogan after his death aged 71 as tributes poured in from the wrestling world and other Republican politicians.

Hogan reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest and died in Florida early this morning.

Paying tribute, the US president recalled Hogan's 'absolutely electric speech' at the Republican National Convention last year in Milwaukee.

At the event, MAGA supporter Hogan famously ripped off his shirt in support of Trump, who he described as his 'hero'.

Trump wrote on Truth Social: "We lost a great friend today, the “Hulkster.” Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart.

US-REPUBLICAN-CONVENTION-PARTIES-ELECTION-POLITICS-VOTE
Hulk Hogan famously ripped off his shirt at a Republican National Convention. Picture: Getty

"He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week.

"He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive. To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love. Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!"

US Vice President JD Vance also remembered Hogan as a 'great American icon' on X, adding: "One of the first people I ever truly admired as a kid.

"The last time I saw him we promised we’d get beers together next time we saw each other.

"The next time will have to be on the other side, my friend! Rest in peace."

Hogan’s friend and fellow former professional wrestler, Ric Flair, said he was 'absolutely shocked' by his death.

He said on X: “I am absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of my close friend @HulkHogan! Hulk has been by my side since we started in the wrestling business.

Hulk Hogan won six WWE championships.
Hulk Hogan won six WWE championships. Picture: Getty

“An incredible athlete, talent, friend, and father!”

Joining his father in mourning Hogan, Donald Trump Jr shared a picture of himself with the wrestler at MAGA Rally on Instagram with the caption: "R.I.P to a legend. HULK HOGAN."

Former wrestler and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H said the organisation 'would not be where it is' without 'larger-than-life' characters like Hogan.

In his tribute to Hogan, he wrote: WWE would not be where it is today without the larger-than-life characters that compete in the ring … and few, if any, loomed larger than Terry 'Hulk Hogan” Bollea.

"He was the archetype of what it meant to be a “Superstar” - a global sensation that inspired millions to work hard at whatever it was they wanted to accomplish and a look that made him recognizable to fans around the world.

"Hulk Hogan, clad in red and yellow or nWo black and white, was simply put, iconic. As a Real American or the leader of one of the industry’s biggest factions, he transcended and elevated the entire business to heights never before seen - in every country and on every continent.

"There was no one like The Hulkster and there very well may never be another. My family sends their condolences to his family, friends, and fans."

Singer Sting described Hogan as the 'greatest of all' as he mourned his 'friend'.

He added: "Can’t thank you enough for all that you did for me and for wrestling fans all over the world. I loved you and I will miss you. My friend, Terry Bollea, RIP."

Tributes poured in for Hulk Hogan after his death aged 71.
Tributes poured in for Hulk Hogan after his death aged 71. Picture: Getty

Hailing Hogan as the 'most iconic wrestler in history', Piers Morgan said his death was 'sad news.'

He shared: "RIP Hulk Hogan - the most iconic wrestler in history, a wonderful character, and in person, a far gentler, charming, intelligent man far removed from his snarling beast ring (and Rocky movie!) persona. Sad news."

American singer Lee Greenwood also paid tribute and said: "Our hearts are with the Hogan family, the millions of fans, and friends across the world as we mourn this heartbreaking loss.”

Hogan became a larger-than-life figure during the 1980s when the WWE was known as the World Wrestling Federation (WWF).

He helped transform the WWF into a globally recognised entertainment phenomenon and his trademark moves and over-the-top personality were adored by millions of fans around the world.

According to celebrity news outlet TMZ he died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, was understood to have been monitored by medics after having an adverse reaction to a surgical procedure.

The star's death comes weeks after his wife Sky denied rumours he was 'on his deathbed' in a coma. She said his heart was 'strong'.

According to US celebrity news website TMZ, paramedics and police patrol cars were parked outside his Clearwater home.

He was taken from his home on a stretcher and into a waiting ambulance. He reportedly died at a hospital.

Hogan is survived by his third wife Sky, who he wed in 2023, children Brooke, 37, and Nick, 34, who he shared with first wife Linda Claridge, and two grandchildren.

