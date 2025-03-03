Zelenskyy should be 'more appreciative', says Trump as he insists Ukraine war must 'end fast'

Zelenskyy should be 'more appreciative', Trump has said.
Zelenskyy should be 'more appreciative', Trump has said. Picture: Getty

Volodymyr Zelenskyy should be "more appreciative", Donald Trump has said as he insisted the war in Ukraine must "end fast".

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, the US president said Zelenskyy "better not be right" over his claims that a peace deal is "still very, very far away".

He also confirmed that there have been no discussions as of yet about the US withdrawing aid for Ukraine.

The minerals deal between Ukraine and the US is not dead but Zelenskyy should be "more appreciative" of the US, Trump said.

It comes after he launched a fresh attack on Zelenskyy, saying he "does not want peace".

Trump warned that the US "will not put up with it for much longer".

"This guy doesn’t want there to be Peace as long as he has America’s backing and, Europe, in the meeting they had with Zelenskyy, stated flatly that they cannot do the job without the US," Trump poster earlier on Truth Social.

World leaders including Ursula von der Leyen, Justin Trudeau and Emmanuel Macron joined Keir Starmer at an emergency summit in London over the weekend to discuss Ukraine following the unprecedented Oval Office fallout.

On Monday, Zelenskyy rejected US calls to resign and said he expected to receive more US support, even after his public argument with Trump.
On Monday, Zelenskyy rejected US calls to resign and said he expected to receive more US support, even after his public argument with Trump. Picture: Alamy

But Trump's warning seems to extend to Europe too, who have been scrambling to come up with new plans to strengthen their defence and decrease their reliance on the US in the wake of Trump's comments.

The US president added: "Probably not a great statement to have been made in terms of a show of strength against Russia. What are they thinking?"

On Monday, Zelenskyy rejected US calls to resign and said he expected to receive more US support, even after his public argument with Trump.

He said that "replacing me is not simple", adding “it’s not enough to just hold an election. You need to also not let me run.

"This will be a bit more difficult. Looks like you will have to negotiate with me,” Mr Zelensky said.

"I think our relationship (with the US) will continue, because it's more than an occasional relationship," the Ukrainian president said, referring to Washington's support for the past three years of war.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) as he arrives to attend a summit of European leaders held at Lancaster House in central London on March 2, 2025.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) as he arrives to attend a summit of European leaders held at Lancaster House in central London on March 2, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Trump's warning will undoubtedly be felt across Europe, as the 'coalition of the willing' gathered in London on Sunday revealed plans to 'bridge the gap' between the US and Ukraine.

Speaking after the summit of European leaders in London, Keir Starmer said the US was 'vital' to ending the war.

He said that the angry confrontation in the Oval Office was “something nobody in this house wants to see”, but he added: “I do want to be crystal clear – we must strengthen our relationship with America, for our security, for our technology, for our trade and investment.

“They are, and always will be indispensable, and we will never choose between either side of the Atlantic.

The Prime Minister also announced a deal allowing Ukraine to use £1.6 billion of UK export finance to buy air defence missiles, taking a larger part in the European response to the war.

Britain will be forced to make tough decisions as it takes a leading role in defending Ukraine, Starmer added.

"With, if necessary, and together with others, boots on the ground and planes in the air."

He said it is "right that Europe do the heavy lifting to support peace on our continent

"But to succeed, this effort must also have strong US backing."

