Donald Trump claims no US troops will be needed for his plan to turn Gaza Strip into 'Riviera of the Middle East’

6 February 2025, 12:33 | Updated: 6 February 2025, 12:36

During a visit from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump announced plans for US ownership of the Gaza Strip, declaring "the Gaza thing has never worked."
During a visit from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump announced plans for US ownership of the Gaza Strip, declaring "the Gaza thing has never worked."

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has said no US troops would be needed for his plan to take over the Gaza Strip and turn it into the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

During a visit from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump announced plans for US ownership of the Gaza Strip, declaring "the Gaza thing has never worked."

"If we could find the right piece of land, pieces of land, and build them some really nice places, I think that would be a lot better than going back to Gaza,” he said.

During a press conference late on Tuesday following his meeting with Netanyahu, the US president went on to describe how Gaza had been a "very unlucky place for a long time".

He added that together, the US and Israel would return "peace" and "prosperity" to the region going forward and proposed a US-owned land where Palestinians could live "peacefully".

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrive to a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrive to a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Picture: Alamy

Trump has faced criticism from both sides of the political aisle following the announcement - with many pointing out it goes against his promise to keep American soldiers off foreign soil.

But taking to Truth Social today, Trump said no US troops would be sent to Gaza.

He wrote: “The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting.

“The Palestinians, people like Chuck Schumer, would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region.

“They would actually have a chance to be happy, safe, and free. The U.S., working with great development teams from all over the World, would slowly and carefully begin the construction of what would become one of the greatest and most spectacular developments of its kind on Earth.

“No soldiers by the U.S. would be needed! Stability for the region would reign!!!”

President Donald Trump meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Picture: Alamy

Gazans have slammed Trump’s comments, telling the US President to “go to hell.”

"Trump can go to hell, with his ideas, with his money, and with his beliefs," Samir Abu Basel told Sky News from Gaza City.

"We are going nowhere. We are not some of his assets."

The father-of-five continued: "If he wants to resolve this conflict, he should take the Israelis and put them in one of the states [in the US].

"They are the strangers, not the Palestinians. We are the owners of the land.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu listens as he meets with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu listens as he meets with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Picture: Alamy

Palestinians have long been victims of forced removals, with Gaza residents fearing they could be facing another "Nakba" - a repeat of when millions were displaced during the founding of Israel in 1948.

Speaking following Trump's comments, Netanyahu addressed the US president, adding: "You are the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House".

He added that "Israel will end the war by winning the war," explaining that it will be a victory for the US as well.

The UK Government has dismissed Trump’s plan and says it is committed to a two-state solution.

Israel has killed almost 62,000 Palestinians since October 7 2023 - the vast majority being women and children.

Hamas, which sparked the war with its October 7 2023, attack on Israel, said Mr Trump's proposal was a "recipe for creating chaos and tension in the region".

"Instead of holding the Zionist occupation accountable for the crime of genocide and displacement, it is being rewarded, not punished," the militant group said in a statement.

During a visit from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump announced plans for US ownership of the Gaza Strip, declaring "the Gaza thing has never worked."

