Dozens killed as fierce tropical storm batters the Philippines as president warns country must 'adapt' to climate change

26 July 2025, 00:19

Residents of Malabon city in the Philippines wade along a flooded road as Typhoon Co-may intensified seasonal monsoon rains
Residents of Malabon city in the Philippines wade along a flooded road as Typhoon Co-may intensified seasonal monsoon rains. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

Typhoon Co-may tore through the north of the Phillippines this week, leaving 25 people dead and eight missing.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Typhoon Co-may hit the town of Agno in Pangasinan province on Thursday night, with winds reaching speeds of 74 miles per hour.

The storm followed more than a week of seasonal monsoon drains that lashed a large part of the Philippines.

At least 25 deaths have been reported since last weekend, and eight people have been reported missing. The deaths were mostly caused by flash floods, falling trees, landslides, and electrocution, according to officials in the Philippines.

Military personnel, police officers, coast guard members, firefighters, and civilian volunteers have been mobilised to help rescue affected residents.

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Thursday: "Everything has changed."

Read More: At least 14 dead following military clashes at border between Thailand and Cambodia

Read More: Two people 'burned alive in vehicle' as Cyrus wildfires rip through areas close to popular tourist town

A couple aboard a wooden boat docks at their submerged home at a village in Calumpit town, Bulacan province
A couple aboard a wooden boat docks at their submerged home at a village in Calumpit town, Bulacan province. Picture: Getty
The typhoon has now been downgraded to a tropical storm
The typhoon has now been downgraded to a tropical storm. Picture: Alamy

He later convened an emergency meeting with disaster-response officials, emphasising that both the government and the public must adjust to the growing frequency and unpredictability of natural disasters driven by climate change.

Over 80 towns and cities have declared a state of calamity, allowing quicker access to emergency funds and the freezing of prices on essential goods. Mostly of these places are on Luzon, the largest and most populous island in the Philippines.

278,000 people have been forced to seek shelter in emergency shelters or with relatives. Around 3,000 homes have been damaged, according to the government's disaster response agency.

Schools in Manila have been closed since Wednesday. Classes are also suspended in 35 provinces across the main northern region of Luzon.

The United States has said it will provide military aircraft to assist in delivering food and other aid to remote areas if weather conditions deteriorate further.

Forecasts predict more than a dozen more tropical storms will strike the Philippines before the end of 2025.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Planes airdrop humanitarian aid in Gaza in October 2024 amid Israeli attacks

Israel to allow foreign countries to parachute aid into Gaza, IDF says

Dr Nick Maynard, who spent four weeks working inside Nasser Hospital in the south of the Strip, warned there was “profound malnutrition” among the population

British surgeon claims IDF soldiers shooting Palestinians at aid points 'like target practise' amid Gaza hunger crisis

France has become the first G7 nation to acknowledge Palestine as a state, and Britain has been urged to follow

All the countries that recognise Palestine as a state

A woman holding a baby sits in a hammock

More than 130,000 civilians evacuated from Thailand and Cambodia border as tensions escalate

Donald Trump And Hulk Hogan In Atlantic City

Donald Trump leads tributes to 'great friend' Hulk Hogan: 'He was MAGA all the way'

At least 14 people have been killed following clashes between Thai and Cambodian troops in a disputed area of their countries’ shared border.

At least 14 dead following military clashes at border between Thailand and Cambodia

Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan dies aged 71 after 'cardiac arrest' at Florida home

Two dead as Cyrus wildfires rip through tourist town leaving homes engulfed in flames

Two people 'burned alive in vehicle' as Cyrus wildfires rip through areas close to popular tourist town

Exclusive
Suha Shaath has been living in a tent in the designated "safe area" of Al-Mawasi for the past two months, after her home was destroyed earlier in the war.

Mother-of-three tells LBC of starvation 'hell' in designated 'safe zone' in Gaza

President Trump Meets With NATO Secretary General Rutte At The White House

Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy arrives in Italy for Gaza truce talks

New footage shows Ukraine escalating its drone war with homemade incendiary bombs.

Watch: Ukrainian drone drops homemade incendiary bomb directly into building held by Russian troops

All dead after Russian plane crashes in Far East region, wreckage found

Passenger plane carrying 49 people crashes in remote Russia

A group of people stand guard beneath a sign saying 'passport control'

Thailand closes border with Cambodia as violent clashes escalate tensions

TOPSHOT-VIETNAM-FRANCE-DIPLOMACY

Macrons file defamation suit over false claims wife Brigitte was born male

Bryan Kohberger, who stabbed four University of Idaho students to death in 2022 during a home invasion, has been jailed for life without parole

Killer who stabbed four students to death during home invasion to die behind bars

Ukraine’s intelligence service revealed that officials had discovered two decoy drones (not pictured)—both identified as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)—comprised solely of Chinese components

Russia deploys first Chinese-made drone in Ukraine as fears grow over Beijing-Moscow military ties

Latest News

See more Latest News

Oasis fans at Wembley Stadium.

Oasis dedicate song to late rock legend Ozzy Osbourne during packed-out gig

Dame Cleo Laine was a Grammy award-winning, leading figure of the British jazz music scene

Dame Cleo Laine, the 'First Lady of Jazz’, dies aged 97 as tributes pour in

People attend a vigil for shooting victims Vanessa Whyte, 45 and her children, James, 14, and Sara, 13.

Hundreds gather at community vigil for mother and children killed in Co Fermanagh shooting

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media after he arrived at Prestwick Airport

Trump touches down in Scotland ahead of meeting the PM and says: 'Stop the windmills and stop immigration'
Wrexham have made an ambitious approach for Christian Eriksen, according to the former Manchester United midfielder’s agent.

Wrexham make surprising approach for Danish footballer Christian Eriksen

England forward Lauren James is facing a race against time to be fit for Sunday’s Euro 2025 final with Spain.

England’s Lauren James in race against time to recover from injury as Euro 2025 final draws ever closer
The Forth Road Bridge was closed to traffic on Friday after 10 Greenpeace activists suspended themselves from the structure in order to block a tanker.

Forth Road Bridge closed as 10 Greenpeace activists hang from ropes

Riverdance star Michael Flatley is hoping to become Ireland's next president, a court has heard.

Riverdance star Michael Flatley to make bid for Irish presidency

World News

See more World News

Jota's family have attended a private wake in Portugal while In Liverpool, former club captain Jordan Henderson broke down in tears as he came to lay flowers at a memorial .

Diogo Jota’s wife and family attend private wake as football world mourns Liverpool star’s death

21 days ago

US President Donald Trump said on Friday morning that he would know in 24 hours whether Hamas has agreed to the plan.

Hamas says it is consulting other Palestinian groups on Gaza ceasefire as Trump expects decision 'within 24 hours'

21 days ago

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hands an award to 11-year-old Jens

11-year-old boy from Denmark becomes first non-Ukrainian to receive 'Future of Ukraine' award

21 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News