Dozens of Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire near aid sites in Gaza

19 July 2025, 22:02 | Updated: 19 July 2025, 23:06

There have been almost daily reports of Palestinians being killed near aid sites since the GHF began operations
There have been almost daily reports of Palestinians being killed near aid sites since the GHF began operations. Picture: Getty

By Jennifer Kennedy

At least 36 Palestinians have been killed and many more injured after IDF troops opened fire near aid distribution hubs in south Gaza, according to witnesses and hospital officials.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The deaths occurred near two aid distribution points run by the US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), close to Khan Younis and Rafah in southern Gaza.

At least 36 people were killed, according to the Hamas-run health ministry and Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, while a further 100 were injured, according to local reports.

The Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis said it received 25 bodies, along with dozens of wounded.

Seven other people, including one woman, were killed in an area north of another GHF hub in Rafah, the hospital said.

The GHF said there were no incidents "at or near" their sites. It said that the reported IDF activity "occurred hours before our sites opened and our understanding is most of the casualties occurred several kilometres away from the nearest GHF site."

The Israeli military said it was reviewing the incident.

The IDF said that its troops fired warning shots to prevent "suspects" from approaching them and that the incident occurred before the aid sites opened.

Read More: Two worshippers dead after Israeli tank fire hits church in Gaza as Pope Leo calls for immediate ceasefire

Read More: Moment Israeli airstrike blasts Syria military HQ on live TV as news reporter flees in terror

Palestinians gather to demand an end to Israeli attacks and the entry of humanitarian aid
Palestinians gather to demand an end to Israeli attacks and the entry of humanitarian aid. Picture: Getty

Gaza resident Mahmoud Mokeimar told Sky News he was approaching the aid site with a crowd of people when IDF troops fired warning shots at the crowd, before opening fire.

"It was a massacre... the occupation opened fire at us indiscriminately," he said.

Another witness told Sky News troops fired machine guns mounted on tanks and drones at the crowd.

The most recent incident follows weeks of reported shootings by IDF soldiers on crowds at aid distribution sites in Gaza.

The GHF uses private security contractors to distribute aid from sites in Israeli military zones. Israel and the US say the system is necessary to stop Hamas from intercepting and stealing aid deliveries. The UN says no evidence has been offered to prove that Hamas is stealing aid

On 15 July, the UN human rights office said it had so far recorded 674 killings in the vicinity of the GHF's four aid distribution sites over the past six weeks.

The GHF says there have been no deadly shootings at its sites, and accused the UN of using "false and misleading" figures from Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry. The figures are widely viewed as a reliable count of bodies seen by hospitals in Gaza.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

At least 27 have died after a boat capsized in Vietnam.

At least 34 dead and scores missing after Vietnam tourist boat capsizes

Poland, Warsaw Chopin airport

Poland investigating 'potential sabotage' after technical fault with air traffic control system

Around 30 people have been injured after a vehicle ploughed into a crown in Los Angeles

Los Angeles nightclub crash which left 30 injured may have been intentional, police say

Patrick Howlett, 58

Man who sent £56,000 to Philippines for livestreamed sexual abuse of children jailed for 30 years

The explosion happened at Biscailuz Center Academy Training.

At least three people killed in 'horrific incident' at Los Angeles sheriff training facility

Russian President Vladimir Putin

UK sanctions Russian spies at heart of Putin's regime over ‘campaign to destabilise Europe’

x

Daredevil Felix Baumgartner ‘died in mid air’ before crashing into hotel worker in front of horrified witnesses

Shortly before his death, the sporting sensation posted a video to social media showing himself paragliding in circles over a field.

Daredevil Felix Baumgartner dies in paragliding crash in Italy

Russia's President Vladimir Putin

Russia could launch 'preventative strikes' on the West if 'necessary', Putin ally warns

Wounded Palestinians, including Father Jebrail Romanelli, are brought to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital after an Israeli attack targeted the Holy Family Church in eastern Gaza City.

Two worshippers dead after Israeli tank fire hits church in Gaza as Pope Leo calls for immediate ceasefire

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal is thought to have been suffering from mental health problems

Air India captain 'cut off' fuel before fatal crash, US officials say

Wilawan Emsawat has been arrested for allegedly having sex with monks and blackmailing them

Thai woman filmed herself having sex with Buddhist monks and blackmailed them

A few houses sit on a grassy area with mountain ranges in the background

Tsunami warning issued following 7.3 magnitude earthquake in Alaska

Shocking footage showed the stage at the iconic European dance festival in Boom, Belgium, engulfed in flames on Wednesday afternoon

Tomorrowland main stage destroyed by fire hours before festival start

As the news reporter is presenting - a huge explosion is captured erupting in the background.

Moment Israeli airstrike blasts Syria military HQ on live TV as news reporter flees in terror

Smoke billows following Israeli strikes near the Syrian army and defence ministry headquarters in Damascus.

Israel warns 'painful blows will come' as it ramps up strikes on Syria and sends more troops to the border

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tech firm CEO resigns after Coldplay 'kiss cam' embrace with HR chief goes viral

Astronomer CEO resigns after Coldplay 'kiss cam' embrace goes viral

Lord Blunkett served as Secretary of State for Education under the Labour government from 1997 to 2001

'We've got to get this right' on lowering voting age, Lord Blunkett tells LBC

Scottie Scheffler in action on the third day of the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club

Scottie Scheffler leads at The Open but Rory McIlroy threat remains

Diane Abbott's refusal to say she regrets race comments a 'deliberate snub to Keir Starmer,' Lord Blunkett tells LBC.

Diane Abbott's refusal to say she regrets racism comments a 'deliberate snub to Keir Starmer,' Lord Blunkett tells LBC
Katy Perry nearly fell from mid-air during a performance.

Katy Perry breaks silence after nearly falling mid-air from giant butterfly at concert

Demonstrators from many Pro Palestine support groups march through the streets of Edinburgh.

More than 100 arrested under Terrorism Act for protesting against proscription of Palestine Action
Team GB and Arsenal's Leah Williamson during the Team GB Tokyo 2020 Women's Football Team Announcement at the Botanical Gardens, Birmingham. Picture date: Thursday May 27, 2021.

Lionesses 'very optimistic' Leah Williamson will be fit for semi-final after rolling ankle

Floral tributes at the entrance to the Minehead Middle School in Minehead Somerset.

Thousands raised for families of Somerset bus crash victims

World News

See more World News

Danmei popular among readers of erotic fiction in China / X / @Eos_chaos

China arrests more than 30 female writers in crackdown on gay erotic fiction

19 days ago

Family members mourn the loss of 15-year-old Akash Patni, who died in the Air India crash

Investigators look into Air India 'sabotage theory' after plane crash killed 270 people

19 days ago

Horrific murder on 'date' exposes robbery gang suspected of targeting dozens of women in South Africa

Brutal 'date' murder uncovers robbery ring targeting dozens of women in South Africa after one victim 'beaten to death'

19 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News