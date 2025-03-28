Breaking News

Huge 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar, as shockwaves collapse Bangkok skyscraper 800 miles away

28 March 2025, 07:22 | Updated: 28 March 2025, 07:39

A skyscraper collapsed as the earthquake hit
A skyscraper collapsed as the earthquake hit. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

A huge earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 has hit Myanmar, with shockwaves knocking over a skyscraper under construction in Bangkok, 800 miles away.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The US Geological Survey (USGS) and Germany's GFZ centre for geosciences said the incident took place at a shallow 6.2 miles, at around 6.20 UK time.

The earthquake's epicentre was ten miles northwest of the Burmese city of Sagaing, near Mandalay. Witnesses reported seeing roads buckling and debris falling from ceilings.

The earthquake could be felt in Thai capital Bangkok, which is home to more than 17 million people, many of whom live in high-rise apartments.

Footage shared online showed builders fleeing the collapsing skyscraper. Police confirmed the building had fallen over. The number of casualties remains unclear.

The USGS said that buildings in Myanmar and Thailand are particularly vulnerable to earthquakes. The agency said: "The population in this region resides in structures that are vulnerable to earthquake shaking, though resistant structures exist.

"The predominant vulnerable building types are informal (metal, timber, GI etc.) and unreinforced brick masonry construction."

Infographic map locating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck central Myanmar on March 28.
Infographic map locating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck central Myanmar on March 28. Picture: Getty

Elsewhere in Bangkok, the earthquake was forceful enough to send water sloshing out of pools, some high up in high-rises, as the tremor shook.

Alarms went off in buildings as the earthquake hit around 1.30pm local time, and startled residents were evacuated down staircases of high-rise buildings and hotels in densely populated central Bangkok.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are set to get married in Venice

Jeff Bezos to hold star-studded 'wedding of the century' in Venice with city's 'entire fleet of water taxis booked out'

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

Boats search for survivors after a tourist submarine sank in the popular Egyptian Red Sea destination of Hurghada, Egypt

Tourist submarine accident in Egypt: What we know so far as 6 confirmed dead

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy.

French prosecutors seek seven-year prison sentence for ex-PM Sarkozy over alleged links to Gaddafi

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) escorts Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky out of the British embassy after a meeting on the sideline of a summit.

Putin warns of Arctic war if US takes Greenland as Britain and France to send 'reassurance force' to Ukraine

The babysitter got into an "altercation" with the man.

Babysitter checking for monsters under child's bed finds man hiding there

Michael Schumacher of Germany and Ferrari talks to the media.

Michael Schumacher 'can't communicate verbally' as F1 legend's condition 'worsens'

Dozens of people loaded with groceries wait to pay at a supermarket on a day marked by queues of people eager to stockpile food and other products

Stockpile 72 hours of food amid fears of war, EU warns its 450million citizens

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) escorts Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky out of the British embassy after a meeting on the sideline of a summit.

Britain and France to send 'reassurance force' to Ukraine after latest peace talks

Police officers stand in the area where five people were wounded during a stabbing attack near the central Dam Square in Amsterdam

Tourists among five injured in knife attack in popular tourist hotspot in Amsterdam

Scars found on the skull recovered last March were 'suggestive of violent facial trauma'

Detectives reveal horrific details surrounding murder of French toddler who vanished in remote Alpine village

Andrew Tate, left, has been accused of choking and assaulting his girlfriend Bi Stern (right).

Andrew Tate 'choked and assaulted me', influencer girlfriend claims in shocking allegation

The 'Sindbad' tourist submarine

Two children among six dead on stricken Red Sea tourist sub that sank off coast of Egypt

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin

Who could replace Putin: the bear-catching bodyguard, the ex-FSB chief or the 'Viceroy of the Donbas'?

Marjorie Taylor Greene tells a British reporter to ‘go back to your own country’.

Moment Marjorie Taylor Greene tells British reporter to ‘go back to your country’

Latest News

See more Latest News

WH Smith will disappear from high streets but will remain at train stations and airports

WH Smith branches to be given a different name after high street business sold in £76m deal
A family was killed in the horror crash

Family killed by drunk ex-RAF pilot in M6 crash after he slammed into them head-on while driving wrong way
Harry Redknapp

Harry Redknapp appears to make Nazi salute after calling England manager Thomas Tuchel 'a Germany spy'
The justice secretary tours the newly opened HMP Millsike in Yorkshire.

Early release for serious offenders part of new prison reforms, justice secretary reveals, as she opens new jail
William Hewes, 22, died at Homerton University Hospital (HUH) on January 21 2023, within 24 hours of being admitted after his meningitis, caused by a meningococcal infection, developed into sepsis.

Student, 22, who died of sepsis 'may have survived' if hospital had listened to desperate pleas of doctor mother
Brian Pitts ran the multi-million pound operation with help his former partner, Katie Harlow, from a Thai villa

Gang leader sentenced for £4m racket making fake medicine in garden sheds to sell on dark web
Hollywood Exteriors And Landmarks - 2022

Blockbuster set for stunning return with London pop-up shop

Madeleine McCann

Woman, 60, charged with stalking Madeleine McCann's family

World News

See more World News

File photo

'Over 100' rail passengers taken hostage in Pakistan after separatist militants hijack train in 'terror attack'

16 days ago

An easyJet pilot has been suspended after his jet flew too close to a mountain

EasyJet flight 'seconds from disaster' after nearly crashing into mountain with 190 passengers on board

16 days ago

US and Ukrainian delegations meet in Saudi Arabia as peace talks begin

‘Sign of hope’ as Zelenskyy’s chief of staff posts ‘handshake emoji’ as Ukraine peace talks under way

16 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News