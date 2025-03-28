Breaking News

Huge 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar, as shockwaves collapse Bangkok skyscraper 800 miles away

A skyscraper collapsed as the earthquake hit. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

A huge earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 has hit Myanmar, with shockwaves knocking over a skyscraper under construction in Bangkok, 800 miles away.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) and Germany's GFZ centre for geosciences said the incident took place at a shallow 6.2 miles, at around 6.20 UK time.

The earthquake's epicentre was ten miles northwest of the Burmese city of Sagaing, near Mandalay. Witnesses reported seeing roads buckling and debris falling from ceilings.

The earthquake could be felt in Thai capital Bangkok, which is home to more than 17 million people, many of whom live in high-rise apartments.

Footage shared online showed builders fleeing the collapsing skyscraper. Police confirmed the building had fallen over. The number of casualties remains unclear.

The USGS said that buildings in Myanmar and Thailand are particularly vulnerable to earthquakes. The agency said: "The population in this region resides in structures that are vulnerable to earthquake shaking, though resistant structures exist.

"The predominant vulnerable building types are informal (metal, timber, GI etc.) and unreinforced brick masonry construction."

Infographic map locating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck central Myanmar on March 28. Picture: Getty

Elsewhere in Bangkok, the earthquake was forceful enough to send water sloshing out of pools, some high up in high-rises, as the tremor shook.

Alarms went off in buildings as the earthquake hit around 1.30pm local time, and startled residents were evacuated down staircases of high-rise buildings and hotels in densely populated central Bangkok.