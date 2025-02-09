easyJet flight forced to make emergency landing after pilot collapses on board

9 February 2025, 14:44 | Updated: 9 February 2025, 14:48

The plane was forced to make an emergency landing
The plane was forced to make an emergency landing. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

An easyJet flight from Egypt to Manchester has been forced to make an emergency landing after the pilot collapsed while on board.

The plane was travelling from Hurghada on Saturday evening when it quickly had to be diverted to Athens due to the medical emergency.

Cabin crew members were seen rushing to the front of the jet after the pilot collapsed, with passengers realising something was wrong two hours into the flight.

"At first we thought this may of been a passenger as nothing much was being said other than the screams asking if anyone is medically trained, where a few passengers got up and assisted the cabin crew," a passenger told Manchester Evening News.

A screen was then pulled across the front to obscure the incident from view.

The unnamed passenger continued: "The following call was from the cabin crew to advise this was the captain/pilot who was seeking medical attention and has fell unwell and we again would be further updated with what was going to happen."

Everyone on board became "rather worried and anxious" as they were told they would be making an emergency landing.

The passenger recalled one person having a panic attack during the "rough" landing by the remaining pilot.

Once the plane arrived in Greece, paramedics were able to enter the aircraft and provide treatment.

EasyJet said in a statement: "easyJet can confirm that flight EZY2252 from Hurghada to Manchester yesterday evening was diverted to Athens due to the Captain requiring medical assistance. 

"The First Officer performed a routine landing in accordance with standard operating procedures and the aircraft was met by paramedics on arrival in Athens. 

"As a result the onward flight was delayed overnight and passengers will continue their journey to Manchester today.

"We did all possible to minimise the impact of the disruption and arranged hotel rooms and meals where available. 

"We would like to apologise to passengers for the inconvenience caused and thank them for their patience and understanding."

