EasyJet flight 'seconds from disaster' after nearly crashing into mountain with 190 passengers on board

By Emma Soteriou

An easyJet flight was 'seconds from disaster' after nearly crashing into a mountain with 190 passengers on board.

Captain Paul Elsworth was suspended from flying after his plane, packed with holidaymakers, flew less 800ft over a mountain range as it travelled to Egypt on February 2.

A cockpit alarm was triggered amid concerns of an impending crash.

It rang out saying "pull up, terrain, terrain, pull up, pull up, terrain ahead, pull up", according to the Sun.

A last-minute manoeuvre saw the pilot pull on the joystick to level off the plane, saving all 190 passengers and crew on board.

The jet, which had been travelling from Manchester to the Red Sea resort of Hurghada, flew over the mountain range at an altitude of just 3,100ft, with the peak of the mountain being 2,329ft.

Pilots are understood to normally clear the mountain range at around 6,000ft.

An official investigation has been launched into the incident.

A source told the Sun: "Within moments of the flight drama being raised, officials stepped in and Paul Elsworth was forbidden from piloting the plane. Another flight crew brought the jet home.

"The pilot will be asked detailed questions. The GPWS only sounds when a plane is heading into terrain - in this instance a mountain.

"Passengers on-board are understood to have been oblivious to the scare, and unaware of just how close they came to the mountain range as the plane descended into Egypt."

Mr Elsworth was previously recognised for his son, Luke, becoming Britain's youngest professional pilot at just 19. He now flies for British Airways.

Speaking at the time, Mr Elsworth said: "Luke has worked really hard. I have as much confidence in Luke flying as I have in myself—and I've been doing this for 32 years."

An easyJet spokesman said: "Safety is the number one priority for all our pilots, they are trained to the highest industry standards, subject to rigorous testing and monitored closely.

"The flight landed normally and as we have an ongoing investigation, the pilot remains stood down from duty in line with procedures."