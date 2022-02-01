Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Shocking moment pipeline bursts spewing crude oil into Amazon rainforest
1 February 2022, 11:55 | Updated: 1 February 2022, 12:12
This is the moment an oil pipeline burst, spewing crude petroleum into the Amazon rainforest and causing a nature reserve and river supplying indigenous communities to become polluted.
Shocking video footage shared by Greenpeace shows green foliage being covered in black oil after a rupture in the pipe.
The burst, which happened on Friday in the eastern Napo province of Ecuador, was caused by a falling rock which came amid heavy rainfall.
Ecuador's environment ministry described it as a "major" pollution event.
It said on Monday the spill had reached a protected area of the Cayambe-Coca National Park as well as a stretch of the Coca River.
Indigenous organisation Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE) confirmed communities are being affected.
‘Oil spill sprays crude into Ecuador’s Amazon rainforest’
The company which owns the pipeline, OCP Ecuador, suspended pumping over the weekend to repair the tube and contain the spillage and clean the area.
It said in a statement that the "pumping of crude oil has been stopped as a preventive measure, and that it will be restarted when the conditions are right".
The OCP pipeline and state-owned SOTE pipeline were previously forced to halt pumping in December as steady erosion caused by rainfall caused issues.