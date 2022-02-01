Shocking moment pipeline bursts spewing crude oil into Amazon rainforest

The shocking spillage in the eastern Napo province of Ecuador
The shocking spillage in the eastern Napo province of Ecuador. Picture: Twitter

This is the moment an oil pipeline burst, spewing crude petroleum into the Amazon rainforest and causing a nature reserve and river supplying indigenous communities to become polluted.

Shocking video footage shared by Greenpeace shows green foliage being covered in black oil after a rupture in the pipe.

The burst, which happened on Friday in the eastern Napo province of Ecuador, was caused by a falling rock which came amid heavy rainfall.

Ecuador's environment ministry described it as a "major" pollution event.

It said on Monday the spill had reached a protected area of the Cayambe-Coca National Park as well as a stretch of the Coca River.

Indigenous organisation Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE) confirmed communities are being affected.

The company which owns the pipeline, OCP Ecuador, suspended pumping over the weekend to repair the tube and contain the spillage and clean the area.

It said in a statement that the "pumping of crude oil has been stopped as a preventive measure, and that it will be restarted when the conditions are right".

The OCP pipeline and state-owned SOTE pipeline were previously forced to halt pumping in December as steady erosion caused by rainfall caused issues.

Special representative for Afghanistan Nigel Casey, right, shakes hands with Taliban representative Amir Khan Muttaqi, centre, ahead of a meeting in Oslo, Norway

Taliban hold first talks in Europe since Afghan takeover

8 days ago

A demonstrator holds a placard that reads ‘No to vaccine pass’ during a rally in Paris, France

France bars unvaccinated from restaurants and sports venues

8 days ago

Manfred Thierry Mugler has died at the age of 73

Fashion icon Manfred Thierry Mugler dies at aged 73

8 days ago

