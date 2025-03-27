Tourist submarine accident in Egypt: What we know so far as 6 confirmed dead

Boats search for survivors after a tourist submarine sank in the popular Egyptian Red Sea destination of Hurghada, Egypt. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

At least six people have died after a tourist submarine sank off the coast of Egypt.

Six people have died after a tourist submarine taking dozens of mainly Russian people to see the Red Sea's coral reefs sank off the Egyptian resort town of Hurghada.

Emergency crews were able to rescue at least 39 Russians, the Russian consul in Hurghada told the country's state news agency RIA Novosti.

The report said 14 of them were admitted to hospital and the rest returned to their hotel.

Russian and Egyptian officials did not immediately say what caused the submarine to sink.

Russia's Tass news agency said five Russians were confirmed dead, including two children.

Two Egyptian municipal officials said the total toll was six, but the nationality of the sixth was not immediately known.

A police vehicle is parked in front of the hospital where survivors are treated. Picture: Getty

Russia's consulate in Hurghada said in a statement that 45 Russians were on board the submarine, Sindbad, which operated from a hotel of the same name.

It was not immediately known how many crew members or other tourists were on board, but the submarine has a capacity of 50 people.

Hurghada is a major destination for divers, snorkelers and other tourists drawn by the extensive coral reefs in the Red Sea.

Several outlets offer tours in submarines with large windows in the bottom to allow groups to view the reefs and marine life, usually cruising at around 20 metres in depth.

In November, a tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea after warnings of rough waters, Egyptian officials said.

At least four people drowned, while 33 were rescued.

Tourism is an important sector of Egypt's economy but many tourist companies have stopped or limited travelling on the Red Sea because of the dangers from conflicts in the region.