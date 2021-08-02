Eight people have died in wildfires which have torn through the Turkish coast

2 August 2021, 18:45 | Updated: 2 August 2021, 18:49

Turkish firefighters were battling the fires for the sixth day straight
Turkish firefighters were battling the fires for the sixth day straight. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

At least eight people have died in Turkey where firefighters are battling devastating wildfires for a sixth day.

Coastal areas are among the worst-affected, with wildfires tearing through forests forcing both residents and tourists to flee vacation resorts.

The fires started on Wednesday and were fed by strong winds and scorching temperatures.

Eight people have tragically died in the fires and many villagers have lost homes, farm animals and had trouble breathing amid the heavy smoke.

There have been more than 120 fires in Turkey alone, with 27 people being treated in hospital.

Agriculture and forestry minister Bekir Pakdemirli said crews were still tackling seven fires in the coastal provinces of Antalya and Mugla that are popular tourist areas.

Other active fires were in Isparta, 236 miles northeast, in Denizli province in southwest Turkey.

Another fire in Tunceli, in southeast Turkey, was contained on Monday, the minister said.

Mr Pakdemirli said: "We are going through days when the heat is above 40 C (104 degrees Fahrenheit), where the winds are strong and humidity is extremely low.

"We are struggling under such difficult conditions."

The EU said it helped mobilise firefighting planes from Croatia and Spain to help Turkey.

Planes from Ukraine, Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran have also been fighting the blazes.

Spain's government said it is sending two water-dumping aircraft and one transport plane to help Turkey with the wildfires, as well as 27 soldiers to help out.

World News

See more World News

Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett lawyers get more time to prepare arguments

8 mins ago

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya (AP)

Poland grants humanitarian visa to Belarus Olympic sprinter

48 mins ago

Wildfires near the beach in Bodrum, Turkey (Emre Tazegul/AP)

Firefighters continue to battle wildfires near Turkey’s beaches

1 hour ago

UK News

See more UK News

Plans for an 'amber watchlist' for international travel have reportedly been scrapped by the Government

Covid-19: 'Amber watchlist' idea scrapped by the Government amid criticism

30 mins ago

Sudesh Amman was shot dead by police after stabbing two people in February 2020

Streatham terrorist did well in school before developing 'behavioural issues', inquest hears

2 hours ago

Declan Jones has been found guilty of assaulting two people during lockdown

Police officer guilty of assaulting two people including teenager in Covid lockdown

4 hours ago

Bears have been left near to where the boy was found

Bridgend: Tributes paid to 'funny and kind' five-year-old boy found dead in a river

6 hours ago

Flooding could be on the way for the south of England.

UK weather: Potential floods for south of England as Met Office issues thunder warning

7 hours ago

Boris Johnson's popularity has fallen, a new survey has found

Boris Johnson's popularity plummets amid "pingdemic" and lockdown's easing

9 hours ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London