Emergency workers suspend search for survivors of catastrophic flooding in Texas amid new severe weather warnings

14 July 2025, 23:22

Members of a search and rescue team embrace as they visit a memorial wall for flood victims, Sunday, July 13, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas.
Members of a search and rescue team embrace as they visit a memorial wall for flood victims, Sunday, July 13, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Emergency crews have paused their search for victims of the catastrophic flooding in Texas amid new warnings that additional rain would again cause waterways to surge.

It was the first time a new round of severe weather has paused the search since the flooding began earlier this month.

In one of the southern state's worst natural disasters in decades, the flash floods have killed at least 131 people. More than 170 people are still missing, authorities said.

Ingram Fire Department officials ordered search crews to immediately evacuate the Guadalupe River corridor in Kerr County until further notice on Sunday, warning the potential for a flash flood is high.

Search-and-rescue teams have been searching for missing victims of the July 4 weekend flooding.

More than 160 people are unaccounted for in Kerr County alone, and 10 more in neighbouring areas.

Search and rescue efforts were expected to resume on Monday, depending on river flow, fire department spokesman Brian Lochte said.

"We're working with a few crews and airboats and SAR (search-and-rescue) boats just in case," Mr Lochte said.

Boerne Search and Rescue teams navigate upstream in an inflatable boat on the flooded Guadalupe River on July 4, 2025 in Comfort, Texas.
Boerne Search and Rescue teams navigate upstream in an inflatable boat on the flooded Guadalupe River on July 4, 2025 in Comfort, Texas. Picture: Getty
Trees emerge from flood waters along the Guadalupe River on July 4, 2025 in Kerrville, Texas.
Trees emerge from flood waters along the Guadalupe River on July 4, 2025 in Kerrville, Texas. Picture: Getty

While some crews resumed the search along the Guadalupe River on Monday, others held off, wary of the forecast.

As heavy rain fell on Sunday, National Weather Service forecasters warned that the Guadalupe River could rise to nearly 15 feet (4.6 metres) by Sunday afternoon, about five feet above flood stage and enough to put the Highway 39 bridge near Hunt under water.

"Numerous secondary roads and bridges are flooded and very dangerous," a weather service warning said.

The destructive, fast-moving waters rose 26 feet (eight metres) on the Guadalupe River in just 45 minutes before daybreak on July 4, washing away homes and vehicles.

Ever since, searchers have used helicopters, boats and drones to look for victims and to rescue people stranded in trees and from camps isolated by washed-out roads.

The floods laid waste to the Hill Country region of Texas.

The riverbanks and hills of Kerr County are filled with vacation cabins, youth camps and campgrounds, including Camp Mystic, the century-old all-girls Christian summer camp.

Located in a low-lying area along the Guadalupe River in a region known as flash flood alley, Camp Mystic lost at least 27 campers and counsellors as well as owner Dick Eastland.

The flood was far more severe than the 100-year event envisioned by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, experts said, and moved so quickly in the middle of the night that it caught many off guard in a county that lacked a warning system.

