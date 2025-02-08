Emotional moment Israeli hostages reunite with families after being paraded on stage by Hamas

Israeli hostage reunited with his family. Picture: Israeli Defence Force, X / Getty Images

By Alice Padgett

Watch the emotional moment that Israeli hostages are reunited with their families.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Three more Israeli hostages have been released by Hamas as part of the ceasefire deal.

The hostages that have been released are: Eli Sharabi, 52; Ohad Ben Ami, 56; and Or Levy, 34.

All were abducted during the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, that sparked the war.

The IDF shared footage showing Or Levy reunited with his family, after over a year.

Or Levy has finally reunited with his family after 491 days in Hamas captivity.

We remember Or’s wife, Eynav, who was murdered by Hamas on October 7. pic.twitter.com/lx4amNYAUV — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 8, 2025

The British family of released hostage Eli Sharabi have spoken of their relief that he has been freed, but say he looks "incredibly frail" and "the spark was gone from his eyes".

His Bristol-born wife Lianne and teenage daughters Noiya and Yahel were killed by militants while hiding in their safe room, and his brother, Yossi Sharabi, who lived next door, was killed in captivity.

His brother-in-law Steve Brisley, 48, of Bridgend, Wales, told the PA news agency: "It has been a day of relief, all the way through joy, all the way through to heartache. Really, it's a real sort of the real spectrum emotions.

"Up until his name came out on the list yesterday afternoon, we still didn't know whether he was alive or dead."

After watching the televised ceremony from his home in Britain, Mr Brisley said he did not recognise Mr Sharabi at first, as he looked "incredibly frail, incredibly pale and it's clear that he's not seen daylight for some time".

He added: "It really struck me how it's clear how much weight he's lost. I mean, the baggy clothes were hanging off of him. You could see his wrists were bony.

"The thing that really struck me was his face. It's drawn and it's gaunt, the dark rings around his eyes.

"Eli has always been a very happy, smiley man and he smiles with his whole face and with his eyes.

"It was the spark was gone from his eyes, that's the thing I think I found most distressing to see.

"He looked confused and disorientated."

Palestinian Hamas fighters escort Israeli hostages Ohad Ben Ami, Or Levy, and Eli Sharabi on a stage before handing them over to a Red Cross team in Deir el-Balah, Central Gaza. Picture: Getty

Read more: Trump sanctions International Criminal Court as he accuses it of 'targeting' US and 'close ally' Israel

Read more: Watch moment Israeli hostages are handed to Red Cross by Hamas in third swap of ceasefire

Family and friends of Israeli hostage Ohad Ben Ami watched the release together on TV in Tel Aviv.

They can be seen cheering, as the hostages were released by Hamas.

Family and friends of Israeli hostage Ohad Ben Ami. Picture: Getty Images

Family and friends of Israeli hostage Ohad Ben Ami. Picture: Getty Images

The hostages appeared thin and gaunt as they were paraded on stage by Hamas.

They were surrounded by gunmen as they were interviewed, reportedly calling for Israel to stop the war and for the ceasefire to hold.

The trio were then handed over to the Red Cross.

The country's hostage czar, Gal Hirsch, said: "The shocking sights we saw today touch the hearts of all of us and join the living and searing memory of October 7, 2023.

"The state of Israel views Hamas' repeated violations with great severity, and the situation of the three abductees who were released this morning with great severity.

"We will not remain silent about this. A message has been passed on to the mediators and actions will be taken accordingly."

Speaking after their release, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said: "We will not gloss over the shocking scenes that we saw today."

A statement from the lawyers of the British hostage families said: "We and our clients, the Sharabi and Brisley families, are delighted that after 16 months in captivity, Eli Sharabi has today, Saturday, 8 February 2025, been released from being held as a hostage in Gaza by the Hamas terrorist organisation.

"We were saddened but unfortunately not surprised at Eli, Ohad and Or’s physical condition and the grotesque spectacle of their release, which should be a wake-up call, if one were needed, to ensure the speedy return of all of the other hostages.

"Eli’s British wife, Lianne, and their British children, Noiya and Yahel, were murdered on 7 October 2023, in their home.

"Eli’s brother Yossi, died in January 2024 in captivity. His body remains held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza."

Israel has since released 183 Palestinian prisoners in return.