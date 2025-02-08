Emotional moment Israeli hostages reunite with families after being paraded on stage by Hamas

8 February 2025, 16:26 | Updated: 8 February 2025, 17:45

Israeli hostage reunited with his family.
Israeli hostage reunited with his family. Picture: Israeli Defence Force, X / Getty Images

By Alice Padgett

Watch the emotional moment that Israeli hostages are reunited with their families.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Three more Israeli hostages have been released by Hamas as part of the ceasefire deal.

The hostages that have been released are: Eli Sharabi, 52; Ohad Ben Ami, 56; and Or Levy, 34.

All were abducted during the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, that sparked the war.

The IDF shared footage showing Or Levy reunited with his family, after over a year.

The British family of released hostage Eli Sharabi have spoken of their relief that he has been freed, but say he looks "incredibly frail" and "the spark was gone from his eyes".

His Bristol-born wife Lianne and teenage daughters Noiya and Yahel were killed by militants while hiding in their safe room, and his brother, Yossi Sharabi, who lived next door, was killed in captivity.

His brother-in-law Steve Brisley, 48, of Bridgend, Wales, told the PA news agency: "It has been a day of relief, all the way through joy, all the way through to heartache. Really, it's a real sort of the real spectrum emotions.

"Up until his name came out on the list yesterday afternoon, we still didn't know whether he was alive or dead."

After watching the televised ceremony from his home in Britain, Mr Brisley said he did not recognise Mr Sharabi at first, as he looked "incredibly frail, incredibly pale and it's clear that he's not seen daylight for some time".

He added: "It really struck me how it's clear how much weight he's lost. I mean, the baggy clothes were hanging off of him. You could see his wrists were bony.

"The thing that really struck me was his face. It's drawn and it's gaunt, the dark rings around his eyes.

"Eli has always been a very happy, smiley man and he smiles with his whole face and with his eyes.

"It was the spark was gone from his eyes, that's the thing I think I found most distressing to see.

"He looked confused and disorientated."

Palestinian Hamas fighters escort Israeli hostages Ohad Ben Ami, Or Levy, and Eli Sharabi on a stage before handing them over to a Red Cross team in Deir el-Balah, Central Gaza.
Palestinian Hamas fighters escort Israeli hostages Ohad Ben Ami, Or Levy, and Eli Sharabi on a stage before handing them over to a Red Cross team in Deir el-Balah, Central Gaza. Picture: Getty

Read more: Trump sanctions International Criminal Court as he accuses it of 'targeting' US and 'close ally' Israel

Read more: Watch moment Israeli hostages are handed to Red Cross by Hamas in third swap of ceasefire

Family and friends of Israeli hostage Ohad Ben Ami watched the release together on TV in Tel Aviv.

They can be seen cheering, as the hostages were released by Hamas.

Family and friends of Israeli hostage Ohad Ben Ami.
Family and friends of Israeli hostage Ohad Ben Ami. Picture: Getty Images
Family and friends of Israeli hostage Ohad Ben Ami.
Family and friends of Israeli hostage Ohad Ben Ami. Picture: Getty Images

The hostages appeared thin and gaunt as they were paraded on stage by Hamas.

They were surrounded by gunmen as they were interviewed, reportedly calling for Israel to stop the war and for the ceasefire to hold.

The trio were then handed over to the Red Cross.

The country's hostage czar, Gal Hirsch, said: "The shocking sights we saw today touch the hearts of all of us and join the living and searing memory of October 7, 2023.

"The state of Israel views Hamas' repeated violations with great severity, and the situation of the three abductees who were released this morning with great severity.

"We will not remain silent about this. A message has been passed on to the mediators and actions will be taken accordingly."

Speaking after their release, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said: "We will not gloss over the shocking scenes that we saw today."

A statement from the lawyers of the British hostage families said: "We and our clients, the Sharabi and Brisley families, are delighted that after 16 months in captivity, Eli Sharabi has today, Saturday, 8 February 2025, been released from being held as a hostage in Gaza by the Hamas terrorist organisation.

"We were saddened but unfortunately not surprised at Eli, Ohad and Or’s physical condition and the grotesque spectacle of their release, which should be a wake-up call, if one were needed, to ensure the speedy return of all of the other hostages.

"Eli’s British wife, Lianne, and their British children, Noiya and Yahel, were murdered on 7 October 2023, in their home.

"Eli’s brother Yossi, died in January 2024 in captivity. His body remains held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza."

Israel has since released 183 Palestinian prisoners in return.

Palestinian Faris Muhammed el-Assar released during the ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement between Hamas and Israel, arrive at the Nuseirat Refugee camp in Gaza
Palestinian Faris Muhammed el-Assar released during the ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement between Hamas and Israel, arrive at the Nuseirat Refugee camp in Gaza. Picture: Getty

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Freed Palestinian prisoners are greeted by a crowd as they arrive in the Gaza Strip after being released from an Israeli prison following a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.

Emotional scenes in West Bank and Gaza as Palestinians reunited with their families after release from Israeli prisons

Police officers hold back protesters trying to block the road at the rally.

Protesters clash with police as thousands rally outside proposed site for new Chinese ‘mega-embassy’ in London

Hollyoaks star and country singer thought to be son of British couple shot dead in French villa ‘by UK gangsters’

Hollyoaks star breaks silence over death of mum found dead in French villa with her husband

The Government has ordered Apple to allow it to access encrypted files uploaded to the cloud by any Apple user worldwide, it has been reported.

UK Government orders Apple to give it access to users’ encrypted data in 'unprecedented attack on privacy'

The wreckage of the small commuter plane that crashed in western Alaska has been found

Missing Alaska Bering Air plane found with all 10 people on board confirmed dead

Hollyoaks star and country singer thought to be son of British couple shot dead in French villa ‘by UK gangsters’

Hollyoaks star and country singer thought to be son of British couple shot dead in French villa ‘by UK gangsters’

Israeli hostages Or Levy, Eli Sharabi and Ohad Ben Ami have been released

'We won't gloss over the shocking scenes', warns Netanyahu as three freed by Hamas paraded on stage

Harry and Meghan at the 2023 Invictus Games

Meghan to join Prince Harry at Invictus Games in Canada

President Trump Hosts Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba At The White House

Donald Trump slams brakes on some China tariffs in third trade war U-turn

A British man found dead with his wife inside their isolated French villa

British couple found dead in French villa named as fears former organised crime financial investigator was 'murdered'

At least two dead after the plane crashed in Sao Paulo

Plane crash claims at least two lives as light aircraft smashes into a bus in Sao Paulo

The Bering Air Caravan was heading from Unalakleet to Nome

Search under way as Bering Air plane carrying 10 people disappears while flying over Alaska

A British couple was reportedly found dead by a neighbour in Les Pesquiès, south of Villefranche-de-Rouergue.

British couple found dead inside 'isolated' French villa in 'feared burglary gone wrong'

Inga Gehricke, five, went missing following a family barbecue in Germany back in 2015.

Police launch fresh search efforts for missing girl linked to prime Madeleine McCann suspect

A utility firm has admitted its equipment started one of the LA fires last month.

California utility says its equipment likely sparked fire that raged through LA

Salim Iskef, 29, was one of ten people killed by lone gunman Rickard Andersson, 35, at Orebro's Risbergska adult education centre on Tuesday.

Heartbreaking final words of Sweden mass shooting victim shared with mum and fiancé revealed

Latest News

See more Latest News

Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

'She's terrible': Trump takes swipe at Meghan, but will not deport Prince Harry

Elsie Dot Stancombe, Alice Dasilva Aguiar and Bebe King.

'She was grateful for life': parents of Southport stabbing victims pay tribute to their children
The father of the Huszti sisters has said he believes his daughters were "kidnapped" and "cruelly killed"

Heartbroken father of sisters found dead in River Dee believes they were 'lured to their death'
Harvey Willgoose's parents Caroline Willgoose (left) and Mark (right) holder a banner as they march to Bramall Lane in memory of their son

Hundreds gather for memorial march after 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose stabbed to death at school in Sheffield
Police tell locals to stay away from Jeremy Clarkson’s pub due to large gathering of pony and traps

Police tell locals to stay away from Jeremy Clarkson’s pub due to large gathering of pony and traps
Pauline Quirke

Birds of a Feather star Pauline Quirke 'struggling to identify family members' amid dementia battle
Detail of the logo on a Sony PlayStation 5 home video game console

PlayStation Network hit with worldwide outage as tens of thousands of gamers locked out

General Secretary of the Fire Brigades Union Steve Wright is yet to receive a follow up on the minister’s comments.

Government must introduce health checks for firefighters after Grenfell, union says

World News

See more World News

Melania's hat blocked Trump from kissing her cheek

Donald Trump and Melania share awkward air kiss during inauguration as huge hat keeps president at bay

18 days ago

Sir Keir Starmer has been among the world leaders to congratulate Donald Trump

Keir Starmer among world leaders to congratulate Trump on becoming 47th US President

18 days ago

Guests including Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk arrive before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington

Donald Trump flanked by tech billionaires at inauguration

18 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News