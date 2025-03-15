England star John Fashanu arrested over 'five crimes' as he sues police for £100,000 compensation

Soccer - International Friendly - Venezuela v Nigeria. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Former England international John Fashanu has been arrested after allegedly committing 'five crimes' in a dispute with neighbours - as he sues police for £100,000.

The 62-year-old pundit and TV host has been accused of several charges by police, including criminal conspiracy, threat to life, intimidation, trespass, and obtaining by false pretence in Nigeria, where he now lives.

Fashnu, who ardently denies the allegations against him, is now suing police for £100,000 in compensation.

He claims his rights were violated after both he and his wife Vivian, as well as his lawyer were arrested by Nigerian police.

The star has now lodged legal proceedings against 12 individuals in Nigeria, with the case filed in court under the name Ambassador Fashanu - the official title awarded to him by the Nigerian government after being appointed sports and tourism ambassador.

The allegations against him are said to stem from an ongoing land dispute - usually a civil matter - involving a group of investors in the country.

Soccer - International Friendly - Republic of Ireland v Nigeria - Craven Cottage. Picture: Alamy

The ex-centre forward helped Wimbledon to victory in the 1988 FA Cup final, having also played Prince William's favoured team, Aston Villa, winning two England caps during his career.

According to The Mirror, the star claims the charges arose after the investors agreed to pay him more than £500,000 for the 22-acre site, with Fashnu arrested after going to investigate contractors building a fence on his land.

He alleged the workmen were accompanied by police, with both he and his lawyer subsequently arrested after co-operating and going to a local police station.

Fashanu is now suing after being subjected to “arrest, detention and inhuman treatment” for “about three hours” by the force on December 16.

London, UK. Alexandra Schauman and John Fashanu at the photocall for the set of Dancing on Ice. ITV Studios. 11th January 2023. Ref:LMK11-SLIVE120122-001. Steve Bealing/Landmark Media . Picture: Alamy

He adds that police violated their duties with “subsequent intermittent constraints of his personal liberty”.

The star, who became the host of the Nigerian version of TV show Deal or No Deal in recent years, claims a “gross unconstitutional violation” has taken place following the dispute.

Mr Chigbu, the star's lawyer, has since confirmed both he and the Fashanu's have now been released on bail.

The lawyer reportedly commented: "All three have perfected their bail conditions. They have all met the requirements to be admitted on administrative bail by police."

LBC has contacted the Nigerian Police Force for comment.