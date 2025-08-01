Epstein abuse survivor Virginia Giuffre had hope that the files would be release, says her family

1 August 2025, 21:06

Virginia Giuffre
Epstein abuse survivor Virginia Giuffre had hoped that the documents regarding the case would be released to the public. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Epstein abuse survivor Virginia Giuffre had hoped that the documents regarding the case would be released to the public.

In interviews with NBC and CNN, her family revealed that Giuffre had sought justice for other victims of the disgraced financier and for the public to know what had happened.

Giuffre died by suicide at 41 years old earlier this year. She was known as one of Epstein's most prominent accusers, particularly after accusing Prince Andrew of sexually exploiting her as a teenager.

Amanda Roberts, Giuffre's sister-in-law, said: "She had a little bit of hope in her because it was said that the files were going to be released.

"She was fighting for that to happen right up until the very end.

"She wanted the public to know the crimes that they had committed."

Her brother Danny Wilson added: "We've constantly had to relive, since my sister's passing, these things from her past."

Read more: Trump suggests Epstein 'stole' Virginia Giuffre and other female staff working at his Mar-a-Lago estate

Read more: Sex trafficker and Epstein Ghislaine Maxwell moved to minimum-security prison as lawyers seek Trump pardon

The Duke of York pictured with Virginia Giuffre.
The Duke of York pictured with Virginia Giuffre. Picture: Alamy

Earlier this week, Trump said that Giuffre was one of the members of staff at his Mar-a-Lago country house that Epstein "stole", adding that he barred his former friend from the property "for being a creep."

Epstein's long-time partner Ghislaine Maxwell approached Giuffre at Mar-a-Lago to ask her if she would like a job as a travelling masseuse for Epstein. After agreeing, she was groomed by the pair to provide sexual services to high-profile individuals.

Sky Roberts, Giuffre's brother, said: "She wasn’t stolen, she was preyed upon at his property, at President Trump’s property.

"Stolen seems very impersonal, feels very much like an object, and these survivors are not objects."

They are now urging the Trump administration not to pardon Maxwell, amidst growing pressure from the American public to reveal the documents about the convicted sex trafficker.

Maxwell is currently serving 20 years in prison for helping Epstein sexually abuse underage girls, but has been recently meeting with government officials to share what she knows.

Lanette Wilson, Guiffre's sister-in-law, said Maxwell's possibility of receiving a pardon sends a chilling message.

"It does send a message to the survivors that, you know, if you’re in power, if you’ve got money, if you’ve got connections, then you’re above the law.

"It’s just sending a message to survivors that their voices and all of the hard work that they’ve done for the last however many years, 10-plus years, doesn’t matter."

