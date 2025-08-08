Epstein's butler of 18 years reveals 'there’s no way he killed himself'

8 August 2025, 18:47 | Updated: 8 August 2025, 19:00

Jeffrey Epstein's butler has broken his silence.
Jeffrey Epstein's butler has broken his silence. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Jeffrey Epstein “loved life too much” to kill himself and was confident that he would be granted bail before he died, his butler has claimed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Epstein was found dead by dead in his Manhattan cell in August 2019, shortly after his arrest on sex trafficking charges.

Valdson Vieira Cotrin, who ran the disgraced financier’s Paris home for 18 years, said he refused to believe the official verdict of suicide on the convict's death certificate.

He said he was breaking his silence to “tell my truth” about Epstein, who he called “Monsieur” or “Patron”.

The butler alleges Epstein had told him he was planning to negotiate with the judge in his case to secure bail, after he was held in custody as a possible flight risk.

Read more: ‘Twinned with Epstein island’: Activists put up signs at Trump’s Scottish golf course ahead of visit

Read more: 'I would have met Epstein if I was older', Nigel Farage tells LBC

Virginia Guiffre also died by suicide, and the butler suspects foul play.
Virginia Guiffre also died by suicide, and the butler suspects foul play. Picture: Alamy

“I am like his brother [Mark Epstein]. I don’t believe this was suicide. He loved life too much,” he told the Telegraph.

Mr Cotrin maintains that he never saw any evidence of the sexual abuse multiple young women said Epstein subjected them too.

“I want to say with all my heart from the life I lived with him, Monsieur is not the man they say he was,” he said.

He admitted that young women were hired to give Epstein massages and cut his nails, but argued that it “stopped there.”

The butler, who was reportedly one of Epstein’s closest friends, also believes Virginia Giuffre was a victim of foul play.

And that makes him worried that something sinister could happen to him.

Giuffre died by suicide at 41 years old earlier this year. She was known as one of Epstein's most prominent accusers, particularly after accusing Prince Andrew of sexually exploiting her as a teenager.

“I’m scared because after what happened to them, poor Valdson, who knows?”

It comes as US Donald Trump has been plagued by the Epstein files after his administration came under fire for claiming the client list of the notorious sex trafficker and paedophile ‘doesn’t exist’.

The public, and large swathes of Trump’s supporter base, have been demanding answers about the disgraced financier's child sex trafficking ring and the list which allegedly contains the names of Epstein’s associates.

The president has been scrambling to distance himself from the scandal, which has descended into a political crisis within his Maga base, but pressure is mounting on the president after his U-turn on the federal files, which he promised to release during his election campaign.

