Estonia's President tells LBC he backs all European countries introducing conscription

13 March 2025, 08:18 | Updated: 13 March 2025, 08:26

Estonian President Alar Karis (R) meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
By Asher McShane

Estonia's president told LBC today that he would support all European nations in introducing conscription to respond from the increasing threat from Russia.

There are growing calls for countries to look at compulsory military service to counter Russia’s military might.

Ministers in the UK say they're "not considering" the move.

Alar Karis - whose country shares a 180-mile border with Russia - told LBC: "Yes we do, we never abandoned conscription, we also have a defence league which is a voluntary military league which trains with soldiers, conscription has been part of our defence system for more than 30 years, the same as in Finland. Latvia is also going to think about restoring conscription".

The President of Estonia speaks to Nick Ferrari | LBC exclusive

"You can't choose your neighbours and we do know historically for centuries this empiristic gene is there (in Russia), one question is how to silence it, how to deter Russian troops, it's not only Estonia that has a border with Russia, it's Europe".

Putin put on military fatigues for a frontline visit
Discussing plans for a ‘coalition of the willing,’ he said: “We discussed this issue with Prime Minister Starmer...we definitely support these discussions and we already know that more than 10 or 15 countries are joining this initiative and as far as troops are concerned on Ukraine's ground, this is (an) ongoing discussion in Estonia but a number of other stats already agree to send troops, Denmark and some others along with (the) Brits and (the) French".

Senior ministers have previously said that the government is not reintroducing conscription.

Pat McFadden, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, pointed to the Government's increase in defence spending in recent weeks but said Sir Keir Starmer was not examining bringing in mandatory recruitment into the armed forces.

Mr McFadden's comments came in response to the Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics, who said its continental neighbours should "absolutely" look into the policy.

Mr McFadden told Sky News: "We're not considering conscription, but, of course, we've announced a major increase in defence expenditure a couple of weeks ago and we do have to recognise that the world has changed here.

"The phrase 'step up' is used a lot in recent weeks and Europe does have to step up in terms of its own defence.

"President Trump isn't actually the first president to say that, but he said it more loudly and with more force than his predecessors. So, I think we've got to recognise that moment."

Conscription was last in place in the UK in 1960, as the last soldiers who served in the national service scheme introduced for the Second World War and Cold War were discharged.

In last year's general election, then Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak pledged to introduce a system of national service for school leavers which would include military of civilian service.

Labour branded the policy a "gimmick".

Latvia reinstituted its compulsory conscription policy in April 2023, after having abolished it in 2007. It is mandatory for men between 18 and 27, and lasts 11 months.

Mr Rinkevics was asked by Trevor Phillips on Sky News: "Do you think other European countries need to take similar kind of decisions that you've taken in terms of spending, in terms perhaps of conscription?"

He replied: "Absolutely."

Mr Rinkevics added: "Seeing what is happening in the world, the decision that we took - many other European countries need to follow that.

"A lot of people are a little bit nervous. People are following the news. Of course, strong reassurances [are] one thing, but another thing is other European governments [have] to make sure that we all get stronger."

Conservative shadow home secretary Chris Philp did not say whether his party supported its introduction.

"We're not going to, obviously, write our manifesto now. So, I'm not going to recommit to things that were in the previous manifesto," he said.

16 days ago

