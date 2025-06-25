EU may ban airlines from charging for carry-on luggage

Carry-on luggage of up to 7kg could be mandated as free if the proposal is accepted by EU governments. Picture: Alamy

By Rose Morelli

The European Parliament’s transport committee has approved an amendment on air passenger rights, which could see carry-on luggage enshrined as a right, not a paid luxury - but airline bosses worry it will cause turbulence for their overhead profits.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

If approved in negotiations with EU governments, the amendment would ensure free carry-on luggage allowance of up to 7kg for passengers.

This would apply to luggage stored in the overhead compartment and would be in addition to a small personal item stored underneath the seat.

The amendment, put forward by Italian MEP Matteo Ricci, has been backed by a coalition of European Parliamentarians and is part of a wider push to strengthen airline passengers’ rights.

The push is based on a Court of Justice ruling from 2014, which cited luggage as a “necessary aspect” of passenger transport (within reasonable confines).

If passed, the 7kg allowance would be the first standardised, common mandate for air passengers’ luggage rights; the luggage would also have to have a maximum dimension of 100cm.

Airline bosses have vehemently opposed the plans, however, citing worries about extra delays and increased costs for passengers to compensate for dented profits.

Budget airlines like Ryanair, for whom a significant portion of their profits come from luggage fees, would be hit hardest by the proposal. Picture: Alamy

The move would hit budget airlines the hardest, who normally make a significant chunk of their income through luggage fees.

In 2024, Ryanair reported around a third of their total revenue came from luggage fees: €4.7 billion out of €13.95 billion.

“The European Parliament should let travellers decide what services they want, what services they pay for, and, importantly, what services they don’t,” said Ouriana Georgoutsakou, managing director of the lobby Airlines for Europe in a statement on Tuesday.

“What’s next? Mandatory popcorn and drinks as part of your cinema ticket?”

Airlines for Europe has also cited concerns that current aircrafts do not have the space to carry one carry-on bag per customer.

The group has said that most commercial aircrafts only have the space for 90 overhead bags, despite offering 180 seats.

The proposal has argued against this by suggesting airlines could store the excess carry-on luggage as checked luggage, however.