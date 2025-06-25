Tom Swarbrick 4pm - 7pm
EU may ban airlines from charging for carry-on luggage
25 June 2025, 22:44 | Updated: 25 June 2025, 22:50
The European Parliament’s transport committee has approved an amendment on air passenger rights, which could see carry-on luggage enshrined as a right, not a paid luxury - but airline bosses worry it will cause turbulence for their overhead profits.
If approved in negotiations with EU governments, the amendment would ensure free carry-on luggage allowance of up to 7kg for passengers.
This would apply to luggage stored in the overhead compartment and would be in addition to a small personal item stored underneath the seat.
The amendment, put forward by Italian MEP Matteo Ricci, has been backed by a coalition of European Parliamentarians and is part of a wider push to strengthen airline passengers’ rights.
The push is based on a Court of Justice ruling from 2014, which cited luggage as a “necessary aspect” of passenger transport (within reasonable confines).
If passed, the 7kg allowance would be the first standardised, common mandate for air passengers’ luggage rights; the luggage would also have to have a maximum dimension of 100cm.
Airline bosses have vehemently opposed the plans, however, citing worries about extra delays and increased costs for passengers to compensate for dented profits.
The move would hit budget airlines the hardest, who normally make a significant chunk of their income through luggage fees.
In 2024, Ryanair reported around a third of their total revenue came from luggage fees: €4.7 billion out of €13.95 billion.
“The European Parliament should let travellers decide what services they want, what services they pay for, and, importantly, what services they don’t,” said Ouriana Georgoutsakou, managing director of the lobby Airlines for Europe in a statement on Tuesday.
“What’s next? Mandatory popcorn and drinks as part of your cinema ticket?”
Airlines for Europe has also cited concerns that current aircrafts do not have the space to carry one carry-on bag per customer.
The group has said that most commercial aircrafts only have the space for 90 overhead bags, despite offering 180 seats.
The proposal has argued against this by suggesting airlines could store the excess carry-on luggage as checked luggage, however.