EU may ban airlines from charging for carry-on luggage

25 June 2025, 22:44 | Updated: 25 June 2025, 22:50

Carry-on luggage of up to 7kg could be mandated as free if the proposal is accepted by EU governments
Carry-on luggage of up to 7kg could be mandated as free if the proposal is accepted by EU governments. Picture: Alamy
Rose Morelli

By Rose Morelli

The European Parliament’s transport committee has approved an amendment on air passenger rights, which could see carry-on luggage enshrined as a right, not a paid luxury - but airline bosses worry it will cause turbulence for their overhead profits.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If approved in negotiations with EU governments, the amendment would ensure free carry-on luggage allowance of up to 7kg for passengers.

This would apply to luggage stored in the overhead compartment and would be in addition to a small personal item stored underneath the seat.

The amendment, put forward by Italian MEP Matteo Ricci, has been backed by a coalition of European Parliamentarians and is part of a wider push to strengthen airline passengers’ rights.

The push is based on a Court of Justice ruling from 2014, which cited luggage as a “necessary aspect” of passenger transport (within reasonable confines).

Read More: Heathrow's treatment of disabled flyers ‘needs improvement’, regulator says

Read More: Airlines lose fewer bags as tracking tech takes off as bosses say passengers expect similar service to a 'delivery app'

If passed, the 7kg allowance would be the first standardised, common mandate for air passengers’ luggage rights; the luggage would also have to have a maximum dimension of 100cm.

Airline bosses have vehemently opposed the plans, however, citing worries about extra delays and increased costs for passengers to compensate for dented profits.

Budget airlines like Ryanair, for whom a significant portion of their profits come from luggage fees, would be hit hardest by the proposal
Budget airlines like Ryanair, for whom a significant portion of their profits come from luggage fees, would be hit hardest by the proposal. Picture: Alamy

The move would hit budget airlines the hardest, who normally make a significant chunk of their income through luggage fees.

In 2024, Ryanair reported around a third of their total revenue came from luggage fees: €4.7 billion out of €13.95 billion.

“The European Parliament should let travellers decide what services they want, what services they pay for, and, importantly, what services they don’t,” said Ouriana Georgoutsakou, managing director of the lobby Airlines for Europe in a statement on Tuesday.

“What’s next? Mandatory popcorn and drinks as part of your cinema ticket?”

Airlines for Europe has also cited concerns that current aircrafts do not have the space to carry one carry-on bag per customer.

The group has said that most commercial aircrafts only have the space for 90 overhead bags, despite offering 180 seats.

The proposal has argued against this by suggesting airlines could store the excess carry-on luggage as checked luggage, however.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Marius Borg Hoiby (l) and Matte-Marit (r). Oslo police have charged him with multiple counts including rape, sexual assault and bodily harm

Son of Norwegian Crown Princess facing rape and sexual assault charges

Cala Aguila beach, Majorca.

British tourist, 41, dies in Majorca beach resort after plunging from 16ft wall

Emergency personnel after an explosion in a bar in San Pedro del Pinatar

Brit, 56, among two killed in gas explosion at Spanish bar as 15 others injured

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. Dan Caine turns to watch a video of a bombing test of the GBU-57A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) used in the attack on the Iranian Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant

Pentagon releases bunker buster videos to prove strikes were a 'success' - after Iran accused Trump of 'exaggerating'

Kim Jong Un and his family watch a man go down one of the slides at the resort

Wish you were Korea...? Kim Jong Un unveils North Korea’s glitzy new beach resort in bid to woo tourists

SEYYED ALI HOSSEINI KHAMENEI Iranian politician and supreme leader in October 2024.

Iran 'delivered hand slap to America's face' as Khamenei reveals plans to cease cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog

Turkish influencer Nihal Candan passed away at the age of 30 after battling with anorexia. Picture: Instagram/nihalcandann

Reality star Nihal Candan dies at 30 following battle with anorexia

Large cruise ship docked in Flam fjord Norway.

Cruise passengers face tourist tax in popular European holiday hotspot

Richard Gerald Jordan.

Man on death row for nearly 50 years dies by lethal injection as US state executions rise

A protester waves a flag while chanting slogans during the nationwide demonstration

More than a dozen killed in anti-government “Gen-Z” protests in Kenya, activists say

Donald Trump has insisted the attacks 'obliterated' Iran's nuclear programme

Iran's nuclear sites 'severely damaged' by US strikes, CIA says as Trump hails ‘big win’ after NATO agrees defence hike

Activists of “No Space For Bezos” displayed a banner on the Rialto Bridge to protest the wedding to be held in Venice from 26 to 28 June 2025 on June 13, 2025 in Venice, Italy.

‘If you can rent Venice for your wedding you can pay more tax’: protesters against Bezos highlight growing inequality

Sir Keir Starmer has called on Vladimir Putin to "stop dragging his heels and get to the [negotiating] table", as Trump calls the Russian president "misguided."

Putin must stop 'dragging his heels' says Starmer as Trump calls Russian president 'misguided' after Zelenskyy talks

.

‘No chance’ Iran moved uranium before US strikes on nuclear sites, says Donald Trump

Jake Rosencranz was killed in a freak accident while on his honeymoon

Pictured: Newlywed, 29, who died after being struck by lightning on honeymoon in freak accident

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte (L), German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (2nd L), U.S. President Donald Trump (C) and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer (2nd R) at the 2025 NATO summit.

NATO members agree military spending hike - but fail to condemn Russia's war on Ukraine

Latest News

See more Latest News

Plane passengers might not need to worry about extra fees for some airlines

The end of extra fees for bringing a cabin bag on planes? EU plans change to airline rules

The grandfather of incoming MI6 chief Blaise Metreweli was a leading Nazi spy, reports have said. Picture: Alamy

Incoming MI6 chief related to Nazi spy with nickname ‘The Butcher’

Hollie Hardy spoke to LBC

'Is this how the young generation talk?' Woman harassed in garden by primary school children as she sunbathed
Jack Draper has a 2-4 record against Carlos Alcaraz

Draper handed tough Wimbledon draw while Raducanu gets fellow Brit

Keir Starmer represented a group of protesters in a ECHR case in the 1990s. Back row Andrea Needham in pink

‘We are all Palestine Action’: Starmer represented me at the ECHR… Now he’d see me as a terrorist
Ruud van Nistelrooy, who has left Leicester following the club’s relegation from the Premier League

Ruud Van Nistelrooy finally leaves Leicester City two months after Premier League relegation
x

'Spectacular' beach crowned Britain's best - but which 'dying' seaside spot rated worst?

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Laila Rouass have tied the knot. Picture: Instagram/lailarouass

Snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan weds Footballers' Wives star Laila Rouass mere months after split

World News

See more World News

A photo posted on Telegram purportedly showing activists with their hands up on board the Madleen

Greta Thunberg’s ‘Freedom Flotilla’ boarded and seized by Israeli forces as she says she’s been ‘kidnapped’

18 days ago

Protesters help a journalist after an injury during a protest in Compton after federal immigration authorities conducted operations.

British photographer undergoes surgery after being shot with 'sponge' bullets during LA protests

18 days ago

The Israel Foreign Ministry said "Greta Thunberg is currently on her way to Israel".

Israel says it will ‘show Greta Thunberg October 7 attacks footage’ after Gaza-bound aid boat diverted

18 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News