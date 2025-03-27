Stockpile 72 hours of food amid fears of war, EU warns its 450million citizens

27 March 2025, 15:27 | Updated: 27 March 2025, 15:29

Dozens of people loaded with groceries wait to pay at a supermarket on a day marked by queues of people eager to stockpile food and other products
Dozens of people loaded with groceries wait to pay at a supermarket on a day marked by queues of people eager to stockpile food and other products. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The European Union is advising its 450 million citizens to prepare for potential crises by stockpiling essential supplies like food and water to last a minimum of 72 hours.

The recommendation comes as the 27-nation bloc reevaluates its security strategies in the face of growing threats from war and cyberattacks .

The call to action for the EU’s 450 million citizens comes as the 27-nation bloc rethinks its security, especially after the Trump administration warned that Europe must take more responsibility for it.

Emergency precautions, food stock in a private household, box with long-life food, stock for 10 days
Emergency precautions, food stock in a private household, box with long-life food, stock for 10 days. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Britain and France to send 'reassurance force' to Ukraine after latest peace talks

Read More: Starmer slams Putin's 'hollow promises' as he prepares to host allies for Ukraine peace talks

In recent years, the EU has weathered covid and the threat from Russia, including its attempts to exploit Europe’s dependence on its natural gas to weaken support for Ukraine.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has warned that Russia could be capable of launching another attack in Europe by 2030.

“Today’s threats facing Europe are more complex than ever, and they are all interconnected,” said Preparedness and Crisis Management Commissioner Hadja Lahbib as she unveiled a new strategy for dealing with future disasters.

While the commission is keen not to be seen as alarmist, Lahbib said it’s important “to make sure people have essential supplies for at least 72 hours in a crisis.”

She listed food, water, flashlights, ID papers, medicine and shortwave radios as things to stock.

Lahbib said the EU should build up a “strategic reserve” and stockpile other critical resources including firefighting planes; medical, energy and transport equipment; and specialised assets against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats,The EU’s plans are similar to those in France, Finland and Sweden.

Last year, Sweden updated its Cold War-era civil emergency advice “to better reflect today’s security policy reality” such as what to do in case of nuclear attack.

Not all EU countries have the same level of crisis preparedness, and the commission also wants to encourage them to coordinate better in case of emergency.“We can no longer rely on ad hoc reactions,” Lahbib said.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Michael Schumacher of Germany and Ferrari talks to the media.

Michael Schumacher 'can't communicate verbally' as F1 legend's condition 'worsens'

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) escorts Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky out of the British embassy after a meeting on the sideline of a summit.

Britain and France to send 'reassurance force' to Ukraine after latest peace talks

Breaking
x

Five injured in knife attack in popular tourist hotspot in Amsterdam

Scars found on the skull recovered last March were 'suggestive of violent facial trauma'

Detectives reveal horrific details surrounding murder of French toddler who vanished in remote Alpine village

Andrew Tate, left, has been accused of choking and assaulting his girlfriend Bi Stern (right).

Andrew Tate 'choked and assaulted me', influencer girlfriend claims in shocking allegation

The 'Sindbad' tourist submarine

Two children among six dead on stricken Red Sea tourist sub that sank off coast of Egypt

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin

Who could replace Putin: the bear-catching bodyguard, the ex-FSB chief or the 'Viceroy of the Donbas'?

Marjorie Taylor Greene tells a British reporter to ‘go back to your own country’.

Moment Marjorie Taylor Greene tells British reporter to ‘go back to your country’

Smoke rises from a wildfire in Andong

Dozens dead and 1,000-year-old temples destroyed in 'unprecedented' South Korean fires

Berlin, Germany. 27th Mar, 2025. Police officers discuss a car next to a barrier.

Car crashes into six people including police officer in Berlin, as 'illegal teen driver' tries to flee traffic stop

Zelenskyy has said that 'Putin will die soon'

'Putin will die soon - and that's a fact', says Zelenskyy as he urges Trump to 'stay strong' in face of Russian demands

A person holds an experimental vaccine against the AIDS virus in Shoshaguve

Cuts to foreign aid could cause 2.9 million more HIV-related deaths by 2030, study warns

Four American soldiers are feared dead in Lithuania.

Vehicle found in hunt for missing US soldiers feared dead after vanishing during NATO war drill in Lithuania

Red Crescent workers sort aid before being distributed to Palestinians.

Foreign aid cuts by Western countries including UK to trigger 'extra deaths of nearly 370,000 children', study warns

Former President Of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro

Former Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro ordered to stand trial over alleged coup plot

Donald Trump

US travel warnings: Full list of countries advising 'caution' for trans citizens visiting America amid fears over 'detention'

Latest News

See more Latest News

A woman has sparked a Tube etiquette row online for seating her dog while passengers stood.

Tube etiquette row erupts after woman took up seat with her dog on packed train

A six-day mini heatwave is on the way

Exact date Spring scorcher to hit UK as temperatures set to soar to 21C

Harry Kane after he left Tottenham for Bayern Munich last summer

Premier League announce two summer transfer windows for first time in history

Mums’ Lanes will be available in all stores nationwide

Major supermarket to let mums and children skip queue for one day only

A nine-year-old boy uses a iPad to play video games.

Pupils skipping school offered iPads, bikes and pizza to stop them bunking off

The aftermath of the incident

Horror in London park as boy stabbed 'in axe and machete attack' by hooded thugs with attackers still at large
The group are 'hanging up the hi vis'.

Eco mob Just Stop Oil to cease disruption for good after final protest next month

Revill voiced Palpatine in Episode V

Star Wars and Batman actor dies aged 94 following dementia battle

World News

See more World News

Rome, Italy. 25th Jan, 2025. Pope Francis seen during the Celebration of Vespers

Vatican issues major health update on Pope Francis as pontiff remains in hospital

16 days ago

Palestinian Hamas militants are seen during a military show in the Bani Suheila district on July 20, 2017 in Gaza City, Gaza.

British woman, 20, who publicly 'endorsed' October 7 attacks on Israel charged with supporting Hamas

16 days ago

The Ukrainian president has arrived in Saudi Arabia on the eve of vital peace talks between Ukrainian and US officials hosted in the country, which he won’t attend.

Zelenskyy arrives in Saudi Arabia to push for ceasefire ahead of crunch US peace talks

16 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News