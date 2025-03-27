Stockpile 72 hours of food amid fears of war, EU warns its 450million citizens

Dozens of people loaded with groceries wait to pay at a supermarket on a day marked by queues of people eager to stockpile food and other products. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The European Union is advising its 450 million citizens to prepare for potential crises by stockpiling essential supplies like food and water to last a minimum of 72 hours.

The recommendation comes as the 27-nation bloc reevaluates its security strategies in the face of growing threats from war and cyberattacks .

The call to action for the EU’s 450 million citizens comes as the 27-nation bloc rethinks its security, especially after the Trump administration warned that Europe must take more responsibility for it.

Emergency precautions, food stock in a private household, box with long-life food, stock for 10 days. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Britain and France to send 'reassurance force' to Ukraine after latest peace talks

Read More: Starmer slams Putin's 'hollow promises' as he prepares to host allies for Ukraine peace talks

In recent years, the EU has weathered covid and the threat from Russia, including its attempts to exploit Europe’s dependence on its natural gas to weaken support for Ukraine.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has warned that Russia could be capable of launching another attack in Europe by 2030.

“Today’s threats facing Europe are more complex than ever, and they are all interconnected,” said Preparedness and Crisis Management Commissioner Hadja Lahbib as she unveiled a new strategy for dealing with future disasters.

While the commission is keen not to be seen as alarmist, Lahbib said it’s important “to make sure people have essential supplies for at least 72 hours in a crisis.”

She listed food, water, flashlights, ID papers, medicine and shortwave radios as things to stock.

Lahbib said the EU should build up a “strategic reserve” and stockpile other critical resources including firefighting planes; medical, energy and transport equipment; and specialised assets against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats,The EU’s plans are similar to those in France, Finland and Sweden.

Last year, Sweden updated its Cold War-era civil emergency advice “to better reflect today’s security policy reality” such as what to do in case of nuclear attack.

Not all EU countries have the same level of crisis preparedness, and the commission also wants to encourage them to coordinate better in case of emergency.“We can no longer rely on ad hoc reactions,” Lahbib said.