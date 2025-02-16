Exclusive

Europe must ‘work closely’ with US to face Russia, Business Sec tells LBC ahead of emergency Ukraine summit

Jonathan Reynolds told LBC’s Iain Dale that NATO is ‘a highly effective integrated defensive structure’, and that US requests for higher European spending on the alliance are ‘not unreasonable’. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

The UK must work closely with other European nations and the United States to ‘tackle the threat’ of Russia, in which Starmer has a role to play, the Business Secretary has told LBC.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jonathan Reynolds told LBC’s Iain Dale that NATO is ‘a highly effective integrated defensive structure’, and that US requests for higher European spending on the alliance are ‘not unreasonable’.

The Secretary of State for Business and Trade said European nations must work together, as well as with the United States, to ensure the threat of Russia is tackled effectively.

Mr Reynolds said: “What is happening in Ukraine, what has happened from Russia's war of aggression that does affect our national security, it's as straightforward as that.”

“We will only tackle the kind of threats we face by working closely together, that's every European country, but also with the United States as well,” he added.

He said the Prime Minister has a role to play in bridging European and US sentiments, after repeated US requests for European nations to pay larger sums into NATO and threats to cut US funding to the defensive alliance.

Read more: ‘If you want peace, pay for it”, ex-Ukrainian PM tells LBC as Starmer to 'overrule' Reeves and boost defence spending

Jonathan Reynolds

Trump is demanding that European NATO powers commit to spending five per cent of GDP on defence - a level the US itself does not reach. The UK is one of the biggest spenders but only at 2.3 per cent.

The MP for Stalybridge and Hyde told Iain Dale: “What Kier can do as a British Prime Minister is be a bridge between some of those sentiments and I would say, on talk for a European army, we already have a highly effective integrated defensive structure, defensive alliance, that is fundamentally what NATO is.

“I think the US request which they've made repeatedly for Europe to recognise they've got responsibilities and threats in the Pacific and they want European countries to pay a greater share of the contribution necessary to European defence, I don't think that is unreasonable.”

The Prime Minister is poised to join European leaders at an emergency summit expected to be called by Emmanuel Macron on Monday, as they consider how to respond to Trump's push for an end to the war in Ukraine.

Read more: Starmer to 'overrule' Reeves and call for increased defence spending ahead of meeting with Donald Trump

He will then take the message from Europe to the US when he visits Trump later this month.

A further meeting of European leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, is likely when Sir Keir returns from his US trip.

The government is expected to raise defence spending from 2.3% to 2.5% of GDP soon, though a concrete timetable hasn’t been announced.

Asked whether money should be spent on public services or defence, Mr Reynolds said: “I want resources put into those public services, we all want to see public services deliver what people want.

“At the same time as that there is no real prosperity unless you've got security.”

It comes after French President Emmanuel Macron called an emergency summit with European leaders to discuss concerns that the continent is being excluded from the Ukraine peace process.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is set to attend, said: “This is a once in a generation moment for our national security where we engage with the reality of the world today and the threat we face from Russia."

"It’s clear Europe must take a greater role in NATO as we work with the United States to secure Ukraine’s future and face down the threat we face from Russia. The UK will work to ensure we keep the US and Europe together."

"We cannot allow any divisions in the alliance to distract from the external enemies we face.”

The summit is thought to be taking place in Paris on Monday.

Zelensky says he thinks Putin could be preparing war against Nato countries next year

It comes as US Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine and Russia - Keith Kellogg - has said that Europe will not have a final say in the conflict's resolution.

When asked at the Munich Security Conference if Europe will be included in talks, Kellogg said: 'that is not going to happen'.

He added: "To my European friends, I would say: get into the debate, not by complaining that you might, yes or no, be at the table, but by coming up with concrete proposals, ideas, ramp up spending."

General Keith Kellogg, US special envoy for Ukraine participates in the panel discussion "Peace through Strength - A Plan for Ukraine" at the Munich Security Conference. Picture: Getty

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said there is "no time to lose".

Speaking at the conference, he said: "Europe urgently needs its own plan of action concerning Ukraine and our security, or else other global players will decide about our future. Not necessarily in line with our own interest.

"This plan must be prepared now".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy added: "I believe the time has come to create an armed forces of Europe. Money alone will not stop an enemy assault.

"It is not just about budgets, it is about people realising they need to defend their own home."

Read more: British couple on motorbike adventure held in Iran pictured for the first time as family break silence

Keir Starmer at the EU Leader's informal retreat meeting at Egmont Palace, 3rd February 2025. Picture: Getty

Munich Security Council chairman Christoph Heusgen welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron. Picture: Getty

He went on: "Decisions about Europe are made in Europe."

Referencing Donald Trump's plan to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he continued: "Ukraine will never accept deals made behind our backs without our involvement, and the same rule should apply to all of Europe,

"A few days ago, President Trump told me about his conversation with Putin. Not once did he mention that America needs Europe at the table. That says a lot.

"The old days are over when America supported Europe just because it always had."

Read More: Boy, 14, killed and five injured after Syrian asylum seeker goes on knife rampage in Austrian town

President of Ukraine at talk Defiance and Diplomacy: Prospects for Ukraine’s Future at the 61st Munich Security Conference. Picture: Alamy

Earlier, it was announced that two senior US officials are initiating peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

According to NBC News, two sources familiar with the matter reported that special envoy Steve Witkoff and national security adviser Mike Waltz are heading to Saudi Arabia for discussions.

On Wednesday, Trump said there was an agreement to begin negotiations, after speaking to both Putin and President Zelenskyy.

Following his phone call with Putin, Trump posted on Truth Social: "We both agreed, we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine."

Zelenskyy wrote on X that he has a "meaningful conversation" with Trump to discuss "opportunities to achieve peace".

He added that the main issue was to "not allow everything to go according to Putin's plan", after Trump said it was unlikely that Ukraine would claim back all of the land occupied by Russia.