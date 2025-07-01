F-35 fighter jet stranded at Indian airport for 2 weeks as it awaits repairs - with no completion date in sight

An F-35B fighter jet has been left at an Indian airport awaiting repairs for more than two weeks after it made an emergency landing. Picture: Indian Air Force/X

By Rebecca Henrys

A British F-35B fighter jet has been stranded at an airport in India for more than two weeks as it awaits engineering repairs.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The jet was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on June 14 after it was unable to return to the HMS Prince of Wales due to adverse weather conditions.

Since then, it has developed an engineering issue which prevents it from returning to the aircraft carrier.

Following an assessment by engineers from HMS Prince of Wales, it was decided that support from UK-based engineers was needed - however, there is currently no forecast on when the repairs will be completed.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence said: "We are working to repair the UK F-35B at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport as quickly as possible. We thank the Indian Authorities for their continued support."

A Royal Navy F-35B fighter recovered off an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on the night of 14 June 25.

Operating from UK Aircraft Carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, it was undertaking routine flying outside Indian ADIZ with Thiruvananthapuram

earmarked… pic.twitter.com/gL2CQcuJc7 — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 15, 2025

To minimise disruption to the airport, the F-35B will be moved into the maintenance repair and overhaul facility hangar once specialist equipment and the engineering teams arrive.

A spokesperson for the Indian Air Force said: "On having declared a diversion off an emergency, the F35B was detected and identified by the IAF's IACCS network and cleared for the recovery.

"IAF is providing all necessary support for the rectification and subsequent return of the aircraft."