Family release moving tribute to 'gentle, kind and wonderful' British man killed by shark

19 February 2022, 15:11

Simon, a British husband-to-be and charity swimmer, was killed by a shark in Sydney on Wednesday
Simon, a British husband-to-be and charity swimmer, was killed by a shark in Sydney on Wednesday. Picture: Facebook

By Daisy Stephens

The family of Simon Nellist have paid tribute to a "gentle, kind and wonderful" man after he was mauled to death by a shark off the coast of Sydney on Wednesday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In the tribute, they said he "always had time for people" and that they would "miss him terribly".

"Simon was a gentle, kind and wonderful human being," they said.

"He was a cherished fiancée, son, brother, uncle and friend."

They added: "Simon was funny, compassionate and always had time for people.

"He had a rare gift of instantly being able to connect with others, gaining their trust and respect."

Read more: Brit shark attack victim was former RAF serviceman due to marry 'girl of his dreams'

Read more: Russian invasion would 'shock the world' and 'destroy democracy' in Ukraine, warns PM

Mr Nellist, 35, was killed in the first fatal shark attack in Sydney for 60 years.

While he lived in Australia with his fiancée Jessie, he was originally from the west Cornwall village of Ludgvan.

His family said he was a "proud Cornishman" but had made Australia his home.

"Simon had a great passion for nature and the sea, as well as being a very talented photographer," they said.

The attack took place at Little Bay in Sydney
The attack took place at Little Bay in Sydney. Picture: Alamy

Emergency services were called to Little Bay 4.35pm on Wednesday following reports a swimmer had been attacked by a shark, believed to be a great white.

They scoured the nearby sea and "located human remains in the water".

The victim was later named as Mr Nellist.

His friend Della Ross told 7News shortly after the attack that Mr Nellist was "one of the people who make this earth lighter".

Read more: New snow warning with thousands still without power as UK begins Storm Eunice clear-up

Read more: Watchdog stopped Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter being given top role at charity

Another friend told The Sun he was "amazing".

"Simon was amazing," they said.

"That’s all there is to say really.

"He was just the best.

"He was the nicest, kindest human.

"It is a huge loss."

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Greece ferry fire

Greek rescuers search burning ferry for 12 missing people

France Epstein probe

Modelling agent linked to Jeffrey Epstein found dead in prison

Russian marine

Ukraine officials come under shelling attack on front as invasion fears rise

Jean-Luc Brunel (right) pictured with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Jeffrey Epstein's 'pal' and associate found dead in French prison

Lloyd Austin

US assures Baltic nations amid warning Russia is ‘poised to strike’

Kamala Harris

Harris warns Russia of unprecedented sanctions if it invades Ukraine

Sheldon is released

Rehabilitated sea turtle Sheldon released off Florida Keys

Some people have cancelled their subscription to the New York Times after an advert readers said tried to 'cancel' JK Rowling

Furious New York Times readers blast ad 'cancelling' JK Rowling amid transphobia row

Boris Johnson addressed a security conference in Munich after a gas pipeline in Ukraine was blown up, prompting a mass civilian evacuation

Russian invasion would 'shock the world' and 'destroy democracy' in Ukraine, warns PM

Coronavirus patients in Hong Kong

Hong Kong reports more than 6,000 new cases in coronavirus surge

Elon Musk

US securities agency denies claims it is harassing Elon Musk

Chinese Communist troops

Chinese blogger charged with insulting Korean War dead

A hippo

Colombian government to declare hippos an invasive species

Donald Trump

Judge rejects effort by Trump to block January 6 riot lawsuits

Ukraine Tensions

President Biden ‘convinced’ that Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

Police arrest a demonstrator as they work to bring a protest, which started in opposition to mandatory Covid-19 vaccine mandates and grew into a broader anti-government demonstration and occupation, to an end, in Ottawa, Ontario

More than 100 people arrested as police clear out Ottawa protesters

World News

See more World News

Witness Lt Richard Zimmerman, of the Minneapolis Police Department, giving evidence in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin

Officers arresting George Floyd ‘had training in civil rights and first aid’

7 days ago

The World Trade Centre in New York

Biden to split frozen Afghan funds between 9/11 victims and relief efforts

8 days ago

People block highway 75 with heavy vehicles and farm equipment and access to the Canada-United States border crossing at Emerson, Manitoba

Canadian authorities look to the courts to break blockade

8 days ago

UK News

See more UK News

The family was interrupted by an "almighty crash"on Friday morning

Storm Eunice: 'Very lucky' no one hurt as huge 400-year-old oak destroys part of home

22 mins ago

The incident happened on the M4 near Swansea

Man dies after being hit by car on major motorway

5 hours ago

Steven Ling stabbed Joanna Tulip 60 times in 1997

Killer Steven Ling who 'should never be released' recommended for open prison

7 hours ago

Watchdog investigates Captain Tom charity and blocks daughter from being CEO

Watchdog stopped Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter being given top role at charity

16 hours ago

Boris Johnson has handed over his questionnaire into partygate to police

Boris Johnson hands over partygate questionnaire to Metropolitan Police

17 hours ago

No10 staff will see redacted partygate report before answering police questionnaire

No10 staff will see Sue Gray report before answering police partygate questionnaire

19 hours ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police