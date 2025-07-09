Father and two children washed away 'life-threatening' flash floods in New Mexico

Flooding warning in Ruidoso, New Mexico. Picture: Getty

By Alice Brooker

A father and two children have been swept away by flash floods in the US state of New Mexico, the National Weather Service (NWS) says.

Severe flash flooding in a New Mexico village has led to a family being washed away, as homes are uprooted and residents are being advised to be on high alert.

A swift water rescue team is searching for the family in Ruidoso, New Mexico, and multiple other rescues are under way.

On social media, the NWS described the floods as 'life-threatening', and posted an update saying: "Father and two children washed away. SW crews in pursuit."

Another update read, "1 adult 2 children trapped and needing rescue".

And another updates said: "Elderly female trapped in home in need of rescue from flood waters."

A DANGEROUS situation is unfolding in RUIDOSO! A FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY remains in effect! Seek HIGHER GROUND NOW! Do NOT attempt to drive through the floodwaters. The current will carry away your vehicle! #nmwx — NWS Albuquerque (@NWSAlbuquerque) July 8, 2025

The NWS declared a flash flood emergency around 4pm local time in the area, and is advising residents of Ruidoso to be on high alert as the village experiences intense flooding.

The news comes as 109 are confirmed dead in Texas flash floods, along with 161 missing.

River waters have risen more than 15 feet (4.5m) in Ruidoso in under an hour, and the NWS said on its website that there were homes starting to be moved by water.

Photos shared by the NWS show just how much the waters of the Rio Ruidoso river rose in just an hour.

Between 1.5 and 3.5 inches (3.8 and 8.8cm) of rain has fallen on, and downstream, of the South Fork Burn Scar in South Central Lincoln County, according to the NWS.