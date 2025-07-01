Father jumps off Disney cruise ship after daughter topples overboard - as rescue operation launched

1 July 2025, 05:51

Disney Dream is a cruise ship operated by Disney Cruise Line, part of The Walt Disney Company. Aerial view
Disney Dream is a cruise ship operated by Disney Cruise Line, part of The Walt Disney Company. Aerial view. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A young girl who toppled from the fourth deck of a Disney cruise ship has been rescued from the sea off the coast of Florida - alongside her father, who jumped overboard to save her.

The girl was seen to tumble from the fourth deck of the fourteen deck Disney Dream cruise ship, with crew launching an emergency rescue operation to save the pair.

The incident took place on the last day of the cruise from the Bahamas to the US, shortly before the ship returned to port in Florida.

The child was reportedly perched on a rail for a photo when she toppled overboard, shortly before docking in Fort Lorderdale, Florida.

"We watched it, you could see two little things...it was crazy, it was horrific," passenger Gar Frantz told NBC News.

He went on to describe how he witnessed the two plunge into the waters, before nearly disappear beyond the horizon.

NASSAU, BAHAMAS - February 7, 2025: Cruise Ships in Nassau, Bahamas
NASSAU, BAHAMAS - February 7, 2025: Cruise Ships in Nassau, Bahamas. Picture: Alamy

James Tackett, another eyewitness aboard the ship, said "everyone cheered" when it was announced that both the father and daughter had been rescued.

Disney confirmed in a statement that two passengers were "swiftly" rescued, but offered few details about what occurred.

"The Crew aboard the Disney Dream swiftly rescued two guests from the water," a Disney Cruise Line spokesperson said.

"We commend our Crew Members for their exceptional skills and prompt actions, which ensured the safe return of both guests to the ship within minutes.

