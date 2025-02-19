Father of Brit journalist missing in Brazil breaks silence as he reveals moment daughter's 'trail went cold'

Charlotte Peet has gone missing in Brazil. Picture: Social media

By Henry Moore

The father of a British journalist missing in Brazil has shared the moment her “trail went cold” as he spoke for the first time since she vanished.

Charlotte Peet, 32, who worked as a freelance foreign correspondent, was reported missing in Sao Paulo on February 8.

She had planned to go to Rio de Janeiro before her disappearance, having reached out to an American friend to ask for a place to stay.

The friend told local media they were unable to help as their house was already full.

Days later, Charlotte's family got in touch to say they had lost contact with her.

Speaking for the first time, Derek Peet revealed his daughter jetted to Brazil without telling her family, something she would never usually do.

Charlotte Peet. Picture: Facebook

He told Sky News: "I wouldn't say that it was normal, there was something on her mind obviously otherwise she would have let us know.”

"She was then traced to Gatwick Airport and was found to have boarded a plane to Sao Paulo and then the trail went cold," Mr Peet added.

"It's very worrying but I don't have any more to say, I'm very concerned but I just don't know what's going on, we're just trying to pick up the pieces really."

The Brazilian Foreign Press Association(ACIE) said in a statement that the case was first registered with police in Rio on Monday.

It was then referred to Sao Paulo, as it was the journalist's last known location.

President Edmar Figueiredo said: "The Brazilian Foreign Press Association (ACIE) would like to publicly express its concern about the disappearance of 32-year-old British journalist Charlotte Alice Peet and show solidarity with her family and friends."

He said Charlotte spent more than two years working in Rio de Janeiro. After briefly returning to the UK, she headed back to Brazil last November.

As a freelance journalist, she does reporting for foreign media, including Al Jazeera and British and Portuguese media outlets.

She describes herself online as being "fluent in Portuguese" with nine years of experience in the industry.

"The ACIE and its leadership calls on the relevant authorities to intensify their work to try to find the missing British journalist as soon as possible," Mr Figueiredo said.The British Embassy in Brazil has said that it is supporting Charlotte's family and working with local authorities.