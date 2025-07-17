Breaking News

Daredevil Felix Baumgartner dies in paragliding crash in Italy

17 July 2025, 19:58 | Updated: 17 July 2025, 20:11

Daredevil Felix Baumgartner has died in a paragliding crash in Italy.
By Frankie Elliott

Record breaking daredevil Felix Baumgartner has died in a paragliding crash in Italy.

The extreme athlete, 56, reportedly lost control of his aircraft on Thursday at around 4pm in Porto Sant'Elpidio, Marche.

According to Italian media, The Austrian plummeted to the ground and crashed into the pool of a hotel complex.

A woman was also left injured in the incident after being struck by Baumgartner on his descent. Reports suggest her condition is not serious.

Preliminary information suggests Baumgartner was already dead when the collision occurred.

Shortly before his death, the sporting sensation posted a video to social media of himself paragliding in circles over a field.

More to follow...

