Fiancee of 80s rocker dies after plunging overboard during Caribbean cruise featuring Adam Ant and Tiffany

5 March 2025, 12:04 | Updated: 5 March 2025, 12:09

Fiancee of 80s rocker Taime Downe presumed dead after plunging from cruise ship following show
Fiancee of 80s rocker Taime Downe presumed dead after plunging from cruise ship following show. Picture: Facebook

By Danielle de Wolfe

The fiancee of Faster Pussycat's Taime Downe has died following a shocking plunge from a cruise ship following a show in the Caribbean.

Kimberly Burch, 56, died after falling overboard at around 11pm as the pair travelled on a Royal Caribbean liner as part of an 80s nostalgia cruise, according to reports.

The cruise liner, named the Explorer of the Seas, was forced to U-turn near Freeport, in the Bahamas, after reports of a person overboard.

One passenger on board said "there was an announcement over the PA saying someone went overboard so the ship was going to stop and turn around to try and locate the person.”

Taking to Facebook on Monday, Burch’s family confirmed the sad news of her death in a statement, asking for the public to send prayers following her passing.

Taking to Facebook on Monday, Burch’s family confirmed the sad news of her death in a statement, asking for the public to send prayers following her passing. Picture: Instagram

“It is with broken hearts that we share the sad news that Kimberly Burch has passed away," the post by Kellie Burch read.

"She was a beloved daughter, sister, sister-in-law and aunt. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.

"We ask for prayers during this time for our family as we try to wrap our minds around this heartbreaking tragedy. We love and miss you Kimberly Burch!”

Hours before the fall, Burch took to social media to share a photo with Downe, 60, writing: “We made it to @the80scruise.”

According to TMZ, Burch's mother said her daughter had been drinking - something that was unusual for her.

Split, Croatia - July 26, 2024: Royal Caribbean Cruise ship Explorer of the Seas sailing away from port in Split.
Split, Croatia - July 26, 2024: Royal Caribbean Cruise ship Explorer of the Seas sailing away from port in Split. Picture: Alamy

Highlighting it was out of character, her mother admitted: “She was excited about the trip".

It's believed she had been accompanying the band on the seven-day cruise when the incident happened, with the group on a line-up alongside artists including Squeeze, Adam Ant, Tiffany, and Men at Work.

It comes as a spokesperson for Royal Caribbean said in a statement: “Our crew immediately launched a search and rescue effort, is working with local authorities.

It added: "we are providing support and assistance to the guest’s family during this difficult time. To respect the privacy of our guest’s family, we have no additional details to share.”

