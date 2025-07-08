Fitness influencer left 'disfigured' after being sprayed with bleach and assaulted in vile attack

8 July 2025, 09:46

A fitness influencer said she has been left 'disfigured' following an attack by intruders. Picture: Instagram/soraya.riffy
A fitness influencer said she has been left 'disfigured' following an attack by intruders. Picture: Instagram/soraya.riffy. Picture: Instagram/soraya.riffy

By Danielle Desouza

A fitness influencer was left disfigured after she was allegedly tied up, sprayed with bleach and assaulted by robbers who broke into her home.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Soraya Riffy - who is 30, lives in Marseille, France and is known for her fashion and fitness content - shared details of the attack on Instagram through a spokesperson.

Posting to the social media platform, Soraya's lawyer Tom Michel, said the incident happened on the evening of July 4.

Soraya was "kidnapped" and "assaulted" after a man arrived at her home posing "as a neighbour who did not have his keys".

The man and mother intruder then barged their way into Soraya's home before they "tied her up, beat her with a gun and with box cutters, and threatened to kill her".

Read more: Scale of Texas flash floods devastation pictured as death toll reaches more than 100 - as some young girls still missing

Read more: Second ship attacked by grenades as Red Sea crisis intensifies

A lawyer for Soraya Riffy shared details of her attack on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/soraya.riffy
A lawyer for Soraya Riffy shared details of her attack on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/soraya.riffy. Picture: Instagram/soraya.riffy

She was also said to have woke up covered in bleach "no doubt to erase the DNA traces of her attackers".

Valuable items including a Cartier bracelet, a Rolex watch and her car keys were taken by the pair.

The social media statement added Soraya's nose is broken, she is suffering from a concussion and psychologically, she is "destroyed". 

The influencer lives in Marseille, France, and the attack happened at her home. Picture: Instagram/soraya.riffy
The influencer lives in Marseille, France, and the attack happened at her home. Picture: Instagram/soraya.riffy. Picture: Instagram/soraya.riffy

Speaking to French paper Le Parisian, Soraya said: "I'm disfigured, disgusted and frightened. Too much media exposure leads to danger.

"I'm going to leave Marseille for good, step away from social media for the time being - I'm lost."

She rose to fame in 2016 after appearing on the French TV talk show, Touche pas à mon poste (Don't touch my TV set), and boasts one million followers on Instagram.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

eople look on as law enforcement and volunteers continue to search for missing people near Camp Mystic, the site of where at least 20 girls went missing after flash flooding in Hunt, Texas

Scale of Texas flash floods devastation pictured as death toll reaches more than 100 - as some young girls still missing

Container ship at sunrise.

Second ship attacked by grenades as Red Sea crisis intensifies

Two women sit on a box

More than 300,000 Afghan migrants have been deported from Iran in the last two weeks

Emma

'Brave' counsellor praised after saving 14 campmates after Texas flash flooding death toll hits 100-plus

A tourist with an umbrella walks outside the Acropolis while authorities in Greece have imposed mandatory work stoppages in parts of the country where temperatures are expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius

Greece imposes compulsory work breaks as heatwave grips country

A man wearing a suit exits a car

Russian minister dies hours after being sacked by President Vladimir Putin

Three people are fighting for their lives after a freak incident in a French town which saw swarms of bees attack dozens of people.

Bee attack leaves three fighting for their lives and 24 injured after swarms pummel dozens of people in France

11 girls are missing and 27 people have been confirmed dead at a children's camp as flash flooding batters Texas

'Our hearts are broken': 27 children and staff killed in Texas flash flooding, girls' summer camp confirms

The FBI said there was no evidence of any Epstein 'client list'

'No evidence' of infamous Jeffery Epstein 'client list' and paedophile did kill himself in his cell, says FBI

Three people have been killed in a mass shooting in Philadelphia. Picture: Kyle Mazza/TheNEW/Alamy

Three killed in horror mass shooting in Philadelphia which saw numerous shots being fired

Revellers make their way past Telephone Exchange building as they run along during day one of the San Fermin festival.

Thousands of daredevils descend on Pamplona as running of the bulls kicks off annual San Fermin Festival

Ms Wilga may be travelling in a black and silver 1995 Mitsubishi Station sedan.

Desperate hunt for German backpacker, 26, who vanished in Western Australia eight days ago

Donald Trump warns of extra 10% tariff for countries that side with the policies of the Brics alliance.

Donald Trump warns of extra 10% tariff for countries that side with policies of the Brics alliance

A large fire and plume of smoke is visible in the port city of Hodeida, Yemen, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, after Israeli strikes on the Houthi-controlled city.

Israel strikes Houthi targets in Yemen as residents ordered to evacuate

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Gaza ceasefire talks underway in Qatar as Netanyahu readies to meet Trump in Washington

11 girls are missing and 27 people have been confirmed dead at a children's camp as flash flooding batters Texas.

Pictured: The girls dead or missing from Texas children's camp as site releases first statement since floods struck

Latest News

See more Latest News

Musician and producer Jordan Rakei recorded more than 50 sounds such as travellers’ footsteps, passports being stamped, public address announcements and the hum of aircraft engines before take-off.

Heathrow terminals to play new track created from airport sounds with music produced by Grammy award nominee
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has refused to rule out a wealth tax amid increasing pressure on the government.

Cabinet minister refuses to rule out wealth tax amid growing pressure on Chancellor

Ringo Starr poses beside the 'Peace & Love' sculpture during a celebration of his 85th birthday in Beverly Hills. Picture: Alamy

'Peace and love': Beatles legend Ringo Starr celebrates 85th birthday in style in Beverly Hills
A volunteer girl working at a UK Trussell Trust local church food bank packs a client food parcel into a carrier bag.

Children in England living in ‘Dickensian levels of poverty’ amid calls to scrap two-child benefit cap
Woodhead Reservoir' water levels drop to an all time low as the UK has the driest spring for 96 years

Hosepipe restrictions introduced in parts of UK from Friday after driest and warmest spring on record
The TikToker warned others about "people dressing up" as train workers and asking people to tap their card on a device in order to steal money.

'Be careful': TikToker warns of sophisticated London Tube scam that sees people pose as train workers
A handful of people are being given the medicine on a case-by-case basis while it is reviewed for wider use on the NHS.

‘Groundbreaking’ drug could slow down progression of type 1 diabetes - as it's tried by UK patients
(left to right) Liam Og O Hannaidh (Mo Chara) wearing a keffiyeh, and Naoise O Caireallain (Moglai Bap) performing on stage at London's Finsbury Park, as a support act to headliners, Fontaines DC.

Police say they have ‘proportionate and considered’ plan ahead of Kneecap gig in Glasgow

World News

See more World News

A British man has been arrested on suspicion of espionage and terrorism offences in Cyprus

British man arrested in Cyprus after RAF base targeted in 'Iran spy plot'

16 days ago

Tech tycoon Mike Lynch's superyacht the Bayesian is lifted to the surface near the fishing town of Porticello, Sicily. Picture date: Saturday June 21, 2025.

Mike Lynch’s superyacht seen on the surface for the first time since it sank

17 days ago

Huge queues form at the border as Britons try to evacuate Israel into Jordan following days of attacks by Iran

Brits 'disgusted and disgraced' as Germans forced to step in to support evacuations from Israel

17 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News