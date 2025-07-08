Fitness influencer left 'disfigured' after being sprayed with bleach and assaulted in vile attack

By Danielle Desouza

A fitness influencer was left disfigured after she was allegedly tied up, sprayed with bleach and assaulted by robbers who broke into her home.

Soraya Riffy - who is 30, lives in Marseille, France and is known for her fashion and fitness content - shared details of the attack on Instagram through a spokesperson.

Posting to the social media platform, Soraya's lawyer Tom Michel, said the incident happened on the evening of July 4.

Soraya was "kidnapped" and "assaulted" after a man arrived at her home posing "as a neighbour who did not have his keys".

The man and mother intruder then barged their way into Soraya's home before they "tied her up, beat her with a gun and with box cutters, and threatened to kill her".

She was also said to have woke up covered in bleach "no doubt to erase the DNA traces of her attackers".

Valuable items including a Cartier bracelet, a Rolex watch and her car keys were taken by the pair.

The social media statement added Soraya's nose is broken, she is suffering from a concussion and psychologically, she is "destroyed".

Speaking to French paper Le Parisian, Soraya said: "I'm disfigured, disgusted and frightened. Too much media exposure leads to danger.

"I'm going to leave Marseille for good, step away from social media for the time being - I'm lost."

She rose to fame in 2016 after appearing on the French TV talk show, Touche pas à mon poste (Don't touch my TV set), and boasts one million followers on Instagram.