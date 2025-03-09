Breaking News

Former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney to become new Canadian PM after winning Liberal Party leadership race

Mr Carney, 59, replaces Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who announced his resignation in January but remains in post until his successor is sworn in. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney will become Canada's next prime minister after the Liberal Party elected him as its leader.

Mr Carney - who headed up Britain's central bank between 2013 and 2020 - will replace outgoing prime minister Justin Trudeau after winning the Liberal Party leadership race.

Mr Trudeau, who has served as prime minister since 2015, announced he was stepping down in January after facing calls to quit from his own MPs.

The 59-year-old ended up winning 85.9% of the vote in the leadership race.

During his victory speech, he told the crowd: "We cannot let Trump succeed and we won't."

He will now have to decide when to call a general election in Canada - which must take place on or before October 20.

Mr Carney navigated crises when he was the head of the Bank of Canada and in 2013 he became the first non-UK citizen to run the Bank of England since it was founded in 1694.

Mark Carney delivers a speech as he's introduced during the Liberal leadership announcement in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, March 9, 2025. Picture: Alamy

His appointment won bipartisan praise in the UK after Canada recovered from the 2008 financial crisis faster than many other countries.

The opposition Conservatives hoped to make the upcoming general election about Mr Trudeau, whose popularity declined as food and housing prices rose and immigration surged.

Donald Trump's trade war and his talk of making Canada the 51st US state have infuriated Canadians, who are booing the American anthem at sporting fixtures.

Some are cancelling trips south of the border and many are avoiding buying American goods when they can.

The surge in Canadian nationalism has bolstered the Liberal Party's chances in the parliamentary election expected within days or weeks.

It comes at a critical moment in Canada's history, as its historic partnership with the US becomes strained under the Trump administration.

Donald Trump has suspended tariffs on some imports from Canada amid fears of economic turmoil, after initially slapping a 25% tariff on all imports from the country.

Outgoing prime minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will hit the US with its own 25% tariffs on American goods to combat Trump's plan.