Former Columbian president Álvaro Uribe sentenced to 12 years of house arrest

2 August 2025, 13:20

Former Colombian president Álvaro Uribe has been sentenced to twelve years of house arrest.
Former Colombian president Álvaro Uribe has been sentenced to twelve years of house arrest. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Álvaro Uribe, the former president of Columbia, has been sentenced to 12 years of house arrest for witness tampering and a fraud charge.

The 73-year-old has also been barred from public office and fined $578,000 (£435,000).

He is the first former president in the country's history to be convicted of a crime.

He was convicted of two charges on Monday - interfering with witnesses and “procedural fraud” - in a witness-tampering case that has run for around 13 years.

Two jailed ex-paramilitaries gave evidence saying Uribe's former lawyer Diego Cadena had offered them money to testify in Uribe's favour.

Cadena, who is also facing charges, has denied the accusations and testified, along with several other ex-paramilitaries, on Uribe's behalf.

Uribe maintains his innocence and told a judge in Bogotá he would appeal against his conviction, adding the case was meant to "destroy a voice for the democratic opposition".

Uribe led Colombia from 2002 to 2010 and played a leading role in a relentless military campaign against drug cartels and the Farc guerrilla army.

He is still a popular figure in the country, despite being accused of working with right-wing paramilitaries to destroy leftist rebel groups - a claim he denies.

Álvaro Uribe speaks to the media.
Álvaro Uribe speaks to the media. Picture: Alamy

Earlier this week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned Uribe's conviction, accusing Colombia's judiciary of being weaponised.

In a post to X, Rubio wrote: "Former Colombian President Uribe’s only crime has been to tirelessly fight and defend his homeland.

"The weaponisation of Colombia’s judicial branch by radical judges has now set a worrisome precedent."

