Former Israeli PM tells LBC he doubts the Nobel committee will take Netanyahu's Trump peace prize nomination seriously

8 July 2025, 21:14

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert. Picture: Global

By Rebecca Henrys

A Former Israeli Prime Minister has ridiculed the nomination for U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, branding it 'sad'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ehud Olmert, who was Prime Minister of Israel from 2006 to 2009, told LBC's Andrew Marr he's skeptical Benjamin Netanyahu's support would be recieved well.

He said: "I doubt whether a recommendation of Benjamin Netanyahu for a Nobel Prize for peace is what can be helpful to Trump."

The Israeli Prime Minister made the announcement at a White House dinner on Monday - giving the US President a copy of a letter he said he had sent to the committee nominating him for the "well-deserved" honour.

"Coming from you in particular, this is very meaningful," Trump said.

Netanyahu said Trump was "forging peace as we speak, and one country and one region after the other."

Trump supported Israel with joint strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities during its 12-day war with Israel in June.

The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded to the person who does the most for "fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses."

Former Israeli PM mocks Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination

Olmert added: "It's so sad, otherwise it could have been so funny.

"On the one hand, Netanyahu can be very useful in making Trump a serious candidate for peace if he will agree to move forward into negotiations with the Palestinians towards a two state solution.

"Then maybe his recommendation movement would have been received in a serious manner by the committee."

Last week, US President Donald Trump said a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza could be agreed "next week" and promised to be "very firm" with Mr Netanyahu ahead of Monday's meeting.

He previously said Israel had accepted the conditions necessary for a 60-day ceasefire.

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet during a dinner at the White House in Washington
President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet during a dinner at the White House in Washington. Picture: Tom Brenner for The Washington Post via Getty Images

US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee told Israel's Channel 12 TV on Thursday: "We sure hope it's a done deal, but I think it's all going to be what Hamas is willing to accept.

"One thing is clear: The president wants it to be over. The prime minister wants it to be over. The American people, the Israeli people, want it to be over."

Netanyahu told reporters on Monday that the US and Israel were working with other countries who would give Palestinians "a better future" - and suggested those in Gaza could move elsewhere.

"If people want to stay, they can stay, but if they want to leave, they should be able to leave," he added.

Former Prime Minister Olmert told LBC that's it's "a fantasy" that other countries in the region would take Palestinians from Gaza, and described the Netanyahu government's ideas including the "deportation and clearing part of Gaza so that perhaps they will be able to establish new settlements."

