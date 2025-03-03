Forty six construction workers found alive in metal containers after India avalanche

3 March 2025, 10:41

An army rescue team during the operation for trapped construction workers
An army rescue team during the operation for trapped construction workers. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Dozens of construction workers have emerged alive from metal containers after being buried by an avalanche in the Himalayas.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

At least 46 people were rescued after they were buried alive in the metal containers which they had been living in.

They are understood to have survived because the containers had enough air inside to sustain them until they could be dug free.

Eight people were killed.

The operation to rescue them took almost 60 hours in sub-zero temperatures.

Read more: British-Israeli hostage Emily Damari says her scars show ‘freedom’ after ‘Dr Hamas’ sewed her nerves together

Read more: Private hospitals threaten to refuse NHS patients as Labour's plan to cut waiting lists hits wall in row over costs

Forty six construction workers were pulled alive from the avalanche
Forty six construction workers were pulled alive from the avalanche. Picture: Alamy

A senior rescue official told The Times of India: “These metal shelters saved most of them. They had just enough oxygen to hold on until we got them out.”

Satyaprakash Yadav, one of the migrant workers, from Uttar Pradesh, who was among those rescued, said: “The avalanche hit our container like a landslide.

"We managed to get out on our own and reached a nearby army guest house, where we stayed overnight," he added.

Rajnish Kumar said: “When the snow hit the container, it sank about 50 to 60 metres down [the mountain]. The Army arrived quickly and rescued us.”

Chandrashekhar Vashistha, a senior administrative official, said some of the workers had sustained serious injures and were in hospital.

Many of the trapped workers were migrant labourers working on a highway widening and resurfacing project along a 30-mile stretch from Mana, the last village on the Indian side, to the Mana Pass bordering Tibet.

"Rescue operations were slow due to heavy snowfall, and the area remained inaccessible," said Kamlesh Kamal, a spokesman for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

He said the rescuers had to work through several feet of snow, snowstorms and poor visibility.

The ecologically sensitive Himalayan region, which has been severely affected by global warming, is prone to avalanches and flash floods.

In 2022, 27 trainee mountaineers were killed in an avalanche in northern Uttarakhand. A year earlier, a glacier burst in the state resulting in a flash flood that left more than 200 people dead.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Britain's King Charles III, left, meets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, Monday March 3, 2025. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP, Pool)

King Charles meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Sandringham

Mr Farage said that Mr Zelenskyy was "rude" and "played it very badly".

Zelenskyy ‘bowled in’ and showed ‘no respect’ to Trump by not wearing a suit, says Farage

Britain and France are proposing a one-month truce between Russia and Ukraine

'One-month truce' proposed for Ukraine to protect air, sea and energy targets from Russian attack

Exclusive
Peace talks between the US and Ukraine at the White House descended into chaos

Zelenskyy prepared to return to US for 'constructive dialogue' after peace talks descend into chaos at White House

Exclusive
President Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy tells LBC Oval Office talks were 'open' but fears 'foes could take advantage' of them

Ms Damari said she had “embraced” the pain and scars and they were a mark of her freedom

British-Israeli hostage Emily Damari says her scars show ‘freedom’ after ‘Dr Hamas’ sewed her nerves together

President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House

Zelenskyy may have to quit for Ukraine peace talks to go ahead after Trump row, US House Speaker warns

Rome, Italy. 25th Jan, 2025. Pope Francis seen during the Celebration of Vespers

Pope Francis 'thankful for support of all God's people' but remains too unwell for public appearance in hospital

MSC Levante, the ship said to have been hit

Russia 'strikes ship with ballistic missile' in Ukrainian Black Sea port amid claims it was carrying NATO weapons

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, centre, French President Emmanuel Macron, centre left, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, centre right, attend a meeting with European leaders

'Once in a generation moment for our security': Starmer welcomes European leaders to London for Ukraine summit

The PM has had an individual meeting with Giorgia Meloni ahead of the broader European summit in London

PM insists he can 'trust Donald Trump' and that European leaders will work on Ukraine peace plan to present to US

The Gaza documentary has already been pulled from iPlayer

BBC was 'manipulated by terrorists' over Gaza doc, former TV chief claims

Keir Starmer and Volodymyr Zelenskyy shake hands during a meeting at 10 Downing Street

'We are at a turning point': Starmer to urge European leaders to boost defence amid faltering US support for Ukraine

Israel has said it is halting aid flows into Gaza

Israel 'halts all aid and supplies coming into Gaza' over ceasefire extension row with Hamas

NATO troops training in Bulgaria

NATO could be in 'final days', warns former commander as Elon Musk backs leaving alliance

Relatives of Israeli hostages gather at Begin Street to stage a protest demanding the start of the second round of hostage swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel on March 01, 2025.

Israel 'accepts proposal for temporary ceasefire' in Gaza during Ramadan and Passover as thousands protest for hostages

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bryonie Gawith with Denisty, Oscar and Aubree Birtle, who all died in the fire

Third man charged with murder following Bradford house fire that left mother and her three young children dead
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during an appearance on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show, at the Global Studios in London. Picture date: Monday March 3, 2025.

Nigel Farage tells LBC Zelenskyy is to blame for Trump row but he needs to sign a deal or face ‘annihilation'
Cardiff, Wales, UK - 17 February 2025: Ambulances waiting outside the accident and emergency department of The Heath Hospital near Cardiff city centre

Private hospitals threaten to refuse NHS patients as Labour's plan to cut waiting lists hits wall in row over costs
Mikey Madison wins best actress

Anora sweeps Oscars - winning best director, best picture and best actress for lead Mikey Madison
Chancellor And Defence Sec. Meet Ukrainian Troops Training In Norfolk

Small businesses to benefit from defence spending increase in boost for Armed Forces supply chain
Ariana Grande attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

Hollywood's A-list stun on the Oscars red carpet

Paddington Bear statue cut in half.

Two arrested after Paddington Bear statue cut in half and stolen from bench

President Trump Departs White House For Florida

Petition opposing Trump's UK visit creeps toward 150,000 signatures

World News

See more World News

Heavy Rush In Trains For Last Amrit Snan On Prayagraj Kumbh

At least 15 dead in train station stampede in New Delhi

15 days ago

Pope Francis Attends The Weekly General Audience on Wednesday.

Pope Francis to miss Sunday prayer due to 'absolute rest' order after bronchitis diagnosis

15 days ago

Starmer, Trump and Putin.

'Once in a generation moment': Starmer warns against NATO division ahead of emergency summit on Ukraine

15 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News