Four children killed in fall from bouncy castle in Australia

Paramedics rushed to Hillcrest Primary School in Tasmania after the accident. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

Four children have died after strong winds blew a bouncy castle 10 metres into the air in Australia.

Five others were seriously hurt when the bouncy castle was blown into the air at a primary school fun day in Tasmania.

The children fell from a height of about 10m (32ft). Two boys and two girls died.

All of the children were in grades five or six and would have been around 10-12 years old.

Paramedics rushed to Hillcrest Primary School after the accident at about 10.00 local time (11pm Wednesday GMT). The children were given first aid at the scene before being airlifted to hospital.

Five children are in hospital, including four in critical condition.

Images published by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation showed police officers consoling each other as paramedics provided first aid to victims.

Parents arrived at the school gate to collect their children as helicopters took the injured to hospitals.

Tasmania state premier Peter Gutwein called the incident "simply inconceivable... I know this is a strong and caring community that will stand together and support one another".

State police commander Debbie Williams told reporters: "Several children fell from the jumping castle. It appears they may have fallen from a height of approximately 10 metres."

"This is a very tragic event and our thoughts are with the families and the wider school community and also our first responders," she added.

Tasmanian Police Commissioner Darren Hine said: "A wind gust had reportedly caused the jumping castle and inflatable balls to lift into the air,"

"Our hearts are breaking for the families and the loved ones, schoolmates, teachers of these young people who were taken too soon."

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison described the accident as "unthinkably heartbreaking".

"Young children on a fun day out… and it turns to such horrific tragedy. At this time of the year, it just breaks your heart," he said.