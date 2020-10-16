France reports over 30,000 new covid-19 cases in a single day

16 October 2020, 08:57

People in coronavirus masks on a bus in Paris
People in coronavirus masks on a bus in Paris. Picture: AP

By Asher McShane

France has reported over 30,000 new coronavirus cases in one day - a rise of over 8,000.

A further 88 people died in France after testing positive for Covid-19, according to the most recent daily figures.

A night-time curfew will be imposed on Paris and eight other cities from tomorrow.

President Emmanuel Macron has announced that 18 million French citizens in nine regions, including in Paris, will face a curfew starting on Saturday and continuing to December.

Read more: Police to step up action as London moves into tier two

Mr Macron also reinstated the state of health emergency for the country, which ended three months ago. The 9pm curfew is aimed at limiting the resurgent coronavirus amid second wave.

President Macron said: "Our goal is to curb the virus. We must reduce the number of cases per day to 3,000 or 4,000.

"Our goal is to reduce private contacts. What is called the curfew is a measure that is appropriate."

The curfew will apply to the Paris region and to eight others: Grenoble, Lille, Lyon, Aix-Marseille, Toulouse, Montpellier, Saint-Etienne.

"We won't go to restaurants after 9pm, we won't see friends, we won't party, because that's how to pass on the virus," President Macron says.

Patients with Covid-19 occupy a third of intensive care units nationwide.

France has 798,000 confirmed cases and nearly 33,000 deaths.

World News

See more World News

Remdesivir offered "little to no effect" in survival rates for Covid-19 patients

Drug given to Donald Trump has 'little or no effect' on Covid-19 survival rates, study says

1 hour ago

Angela Merkel

Brexit: Merkel says both sides need to compromise

2 hours ago

Donald Trump and Joe Biden

Donald Trump and Joe Biden go head-to-head in separate town halls

2 hours ago

UK News

See more UK News

Manchester's local governments have refused to put them into Tier 3 restrictions

No10 'can force Manchester into Tier 3 restrictions, Raab warns

40 mins ago

TfL has reportedly secured a billion pound bailout - but it comes with conditions

TfL 'offered billion pound bailout in exchange for fare hikes'

3 hours ago

Twitter appears to have crashed leaving users without access to the social media network

Twitter down: Social media network crashes leaving users without access

9 hours ago

A furious Andy Burnham has repeatedly spoken out against further lockdown measures in Manchester

Regions lead fightback against ‘flawed and unfair’ lockdown rules

10 hours ago

Sir Lindsay Hoyle will ban the sale of alcohol in Commons bars from Saturday

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle bans sale of alcohol in Commons bars

12 hours ago

A police officer was stabbed several times while on duty in Southampton

Police officer stabbed several times during lunchtime welfare check

13 hours ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London