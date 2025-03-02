Freed Israeli hostage says scars represent 'freedom' as she undergoes surgery for injuries

2 March 2025, 20:02

People gather to watch a livestream of the release of Israeli hostages Emily Damari, Romi Gonen, and Doron Steinbrecher
People gather to watch a livestream of the release of Israeli hostages Emily Damari, Romi Gonen, and Doron Steinbrecher. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

An Israeli hostage has said her scars from October 7 attack represent "freedom, hope and strength.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A British-Israeli woman held hostage by Hamas for 15 months said her scars represent "freedom, hope and strength" as she underwent surgery for injuries sustained during the October 7 attacks.

Emily Damari, 28, was taken from her home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza on the morning of Hamas's attack on Israel in 2023 and shot in the hand, blindfolded and forced into her own car with two other friends, her family said previously.

Speaking from Sheba Medical Centre in Israel before her operations, Ms Damari said: "I have fully embraced my hand, my pain and my scars.

"To me, they represent freedom, hope and strength."

Ms Damari said she was held for 471 days with severe injuries and little medical treatment.

It comes as Israel has said it is stopping all supplies coming into Gaza over disagreements with Hamas regarding the extension of the ceasefire and hostage releases.

Mandy Damari, the mother of freed hostage Emily Damari, speaks during a press conference at Sheba Tel HaShomer Medical Centre in Ramat Gan on January 20, 2025.
Mandy Damari, the mother of freed hostage Emily Damari, speaks during a press conference at Sheba Tel HaShomer Medical Centre in Ramat Gan on January 20, 2025. Picture: Getty

She has now undergone a series of complex operations on her hand and leg to repair damage caused by the attack and her time in captivity.

She said her hand will never fully recover and described the "intense pain" she suffered for a year-and-a-half following an operation in Gaza.

Her mother, Mandy Damari, who grew up in Beckenham, south-east London, said that her daughter had been "sewn up like a pin cushion" in Gaza.

She added: "It is nothing short of a miracle that she did not contract a life-threatening infection."

Ms Damari was released on January 19 and was one of the first three hostages to be freed when the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas was struck.

Romi Gonen, 24, and Doron Steinbrecher, 31, were also freed.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said her release was "wonderful and long-overdue news", and spoke to Ms Damari and her mother over the phone.

Read more: BBC says sorry for 'serious flaws' in making of Gaza documentary after Israel hits out over controversy

Read more: BBC is in 'a terrible mess', says Streeting - as TV bosses apologise for for 'serious flaws' in Gaza documentary

Aid vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) move near Saraya Square in western Gaza City on January 19, 2025.
Aid vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) move near Saraya Square in western Gaza City on January 19, 2025. Picture: Getty

Some 59 hostages are still being held captive in Gaza, at least 35 of whom have been confirmed dead.

Israel said it was halting the flow of supplies because Hamas had not agreed to a US proposal to extend the current phase of the deal.

Hamas said the move was "cheap extortion, a war crime and a blatant attack on the [ceasefire] agreement.”

A spokesperson for Benjamin Netanyahu said: “With the end of Phase 1 of the hostage deal and in light of Hamas’s refusal to accept the... outline for continuing talks – to which Israel agreed – Prime Minister Netanyahu has decided that, as of this morning, all entry of goods and supplies into the Gaza Strip will cease.”

“Israel will not allow a ceasefire without the release of our hostages."

Israel is said to believe that Gaza has enough supplies to last several months, according to Kan, an Israeli broadcaster.

Mr Netanyahu's office threatened "further consequences" if Hamas did not agree to the ceasefire proposal. Hamas has not yet responded.

The news comes hours after Israel it would adopt the US proposal for an extension to the first phase of the ceasefire.

The plan, proposed by US President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff, would involve a temporary ceasefire during Ramadan and Passover.

In effect, this would extend the first phase of the current ceasefire, which is due to expire on Saturday.

In return, Israel wants Hamas to release "half of the living and deceased hostages" according to a statement from Israeli PM Netanyahu’s office reported by Reuters.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House

Zelenskyy may have to quit for Ukraine peace talks to go ahead after Trump row, US House Speaker warns

Rome, Italy. 25th Jan, 2025. Pope Francis seen during the Celebration of Vespers

Pope Francis 'thankful for support of all God's people' but remains too unwell for public appearance in hospital

MSC Levante, the ship said to have been hit

Russia 'strikes ship with ballistic missile' in Ukrainian Black Sea port amid claims it was carrying NATO weapons

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, centre, French President Emmanuel Macron, centre left, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, centre right, attend a meeting with European leaders

'Once in a generation moment for our security': Starmer welcomes European leaders to London for Ukraine summit

The PM has had an individual meeting with Giorgia Meloni ahead of the broader European summit in London

PM insists he can 'trust Donald Trump' and that European leaders will work on Ukraine peace plan to present to US

The Gaza documentary has already been pulled from iPlayer

BBC was 'manipulated by terrorists' over Gaza doc, former TV chief claims

Keir Starmer and Volodymyr Zelenskyy shake hands during a meeting at 10 Downing Street

'We are at a turning point': Starmer to urge European leaders to boost defence amid faltering US support for Ukraine

Israel has said it is halting aid flows into Gaza

Israel 'halts all aid and supplies coming into Gaza' over ceasefire extension row with Hamas

NATO troops training in Bulgaria

NATO could be in 'final days', warns former commander as Elon Musk backs leaving alliance

Relatives of Israeli hostages gather at Begin Street to stage a protest demanding the start of the second round of hostage swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel on March 01, 2025.

Israel 'accepts proposal for temporary ceasefire' in Gaza during Ramadan and Passover as thousands protest for hostages

Tens of thousands unable to access emails as Microsoft Outlook and Teams hit with global outage.

Tens of thousands unable to access emails as Microsoft Outlook and Teams hit with global outage

Zelenskyy warmly embraced by Starmer and set to meet King, after fierce White House clash with Trump.

Starmer pledges £2.26bn loan to Ukraine for weapons production as Zelenskyy thanks UK for 'tremendous support'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet the King as part of his visit to the UK.

Zelenskyy to meet King Charles as Starmer shows support for Ukrainian leader after White House disaster

Zelenskyy warmly embraced by Starmer and set to meet King, after fierce White House clash with Trump.

'We stand with you,' Starmer tells Zelenskyy in warm Downing Street meeting after fierce White House clash with Trump

Ukraine needs Starmer and other European leaders to help 'heal the wound' between Trump and Zelenskyy, the country's former Prime Minister has said

Ukraine relying on Starmer to 'heal wound' between Zelenskyy and Trump, country's ex-PM says after 'catastrophe'

President Donald J Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office

'Ukraine should not be forgotten': Defiant Zelenskyy refuses to back down after White House row with Trump

Latest News

See more Latest News

The UK has signed a £1.6 billion deal to supply more than 5,000 air defence missiles to Ukraine using export finance.

UK strikes £1.6bn defence deal to arm Ukraine with missiles as Keir Starmer warns of a ‘crossroads in history’
King Charles III meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Picture date: Sunday March 2, 2025.

King Charles welcomes Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy to Sandringham

Keir Starmer Hosts European Leaders For Further Talks On Peace In Ukraine

Keir Starmer unveils 'Coalition of the Willing' as he outlines four steps to peace in Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, sit at the head of the table with other European leaders during a summit on the situation in Ukraine at Lancaster House, London.

Keir Starmer announces £1.6 billion export finance deal to provide missiles to Ukraine

The Watch House pub, Lewisham.

Murder arrest made following death of man, 63, in Lewisham after pub disturbance

Gateshead Close, Manchester.

Four-year-old girl dies in Manchester house fire, and woman arrested on suspicion of arson

Sadiq Khan said he wants to take Trump for a curry on Brick Lane

Sadiq Khan wants to take Trump for a 'good curry on Brick Lane' to show 'the joys of London's diversity' on state visit
President Donald J Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office at the White House on Friday

UK can't comment on Trump-Zelenskyy row for fear of upsetting Ukraine peace negotiations, minister says

World News

See more World News

Ukraine war is the ‘front line’ for Europe and UK will up defence spending, Lammy says as Zelensky calls for European army

Ukraine war is ‘front line’ for Europe and UK will up defence spending, Lammy says as Zelensky calls for 'army of Europe'

15 days ago

Flag of the United Kingdom with surveillance camera and barbed wire

UK spending millions on ad campaign painting gloomy picture of Britain to deter Albanian immigrants

15 days ago

The former Deputy Foreign Secretary said: “Many countries in Europe are simply not spending anywhere near, in percentage terms, what America is spending.

UK needs to ‘spend less on welfare and more on defence’ to support Ukraine, former Shadow Foreign Secretary tells LBC

15 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News