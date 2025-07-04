French police use knife to puncture migrant dinghies in change of tactics

4 July 2025, 13:37 | Updated: 4 July 2025, 14:00

People thought to be migrants wade through the sea to board a small boat leaving the beach at Gravelines, France
People thought to be migrants wade through the sea to board a small boat leaving the beach at Gravelines, France. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

French police officers are using knives to puncture boats in waters off the coast, after Sir Keir Starmer's "reset" with Europe has delivered a change in tactics.

Number 10 said the change in methods to tackle small boat crossings were a “significant moment” that could have “a major impact” on smuggling gangs.

A spokesman said: “We welcome action from French law enforcement to take action in shallow waters, and what you have seen in recent weeks is a toughening of their approach.”

The government has repeatedly pushed for French authorities to do more to prevent boats leaving the shore, including changing existing rules to allow police officers to intervene when dinghies are in the water.

Those changes have not yet come into effect, but reports on Friday suggested tougher action was already being taken.

People thought to be migrants wade through the sea to board a small boat leaving the beach
People thought to be migrants wade through the sea to board a small boat leaving the beach. Picture: Alamy

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said she welcomed the reports, adding she had been “working very closely with the French interior minister” to ensure the rules were changed “as swiftly as possible”.

Downing Street attributed the change in stance from French law enforcement was thanks to the Prime Minister’s “reset” in relations with Europe, as he has looked to heal the wounds caused by the Brexit years.

The spokesman said: “No government has been able to get this level of co-operation with the French. That is important.

“We are looking to see France change its maritime tactics, and that is down to the Prime Minister’s efforts to reset our relationship across Europe.”

But a charity operating in northern France said that French police had already been intervening in crossing attempts in shallow waters despite the new rules not yet being in place.

A boat intercepts people thought to be migrants on board a RIB (rigid inflatable boat) as it passes by the DFDS ferry Dover Seaways in the English Channel
A boat intercepts people thought to be migrants on board a RIB (rigid inflatable boat) as it passes by the DFDS ferry Dover Seaways in the English Channel. Picture: Alamy

Kate O’Neill, advocacy coordinator at Project Play, said: “This is not a new tactic … it’s something that has been happening for a long time in Calais and surrounding areas.”

She also warned it was a “dangerous” tactic as children were “often in the middle of the boats”.

In its manifesto last year, Labour promised to “smash the gangs” smuggling people across the Channel in small boats.

But a year into Sir Keir’s premiership, the number of people making the journey has increased to record levels.

Some 20,600 people have made the journey so far this year, up 52% on the same period in 2024.

Downing Street acknowledged that the numbers “must come down”, but could not guarantee that they would in the next year.

On Friday, Ms Cooper said part of the reason for the increase in crossings was a rise in the number of people being crammed onto each boat.

She suggested that all migrants who arrive on an overcrowded boat where a child has died should face prosecution.

Ms Cooper said it was “totally appalling” that children were being “crushed to death on these overcrowded boats, and yet the boat still continues to the UK”.

The government has already included a new offence of “endangering life at sea” in the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill currently making its way through Parliament.

Ms Cooper has previously said this would allow the authorities to act against people “involved in behaviour that puts others at risk of serious injury or death, such as physical aggression, intimidation, or rejecting rescue attempts”.

But on Friday, she appeared to go further by suggesting even getting on an overcrowded boat could result in prosecution.

She said: “If you’ve got a boat where we’ve seen all of those people all climb on board that boat, they are putting everybody else’s lives at risk.”

Some 15 children are reported to have died while attempting the crossing in 2024, and Ms O’Neill said police tactics were making the situation more dangerous.

Sir Keir is expected to hold a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron, at which efforts to tackle small boat crossings are likely to be high on the agenda.

