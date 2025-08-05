Netanyahu 'decides on full occupation of Gaza' as Israel's security council set to meet

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on as the US Secretary of State gives statements to the media. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Benjamin Netanyahu has decided on the full occupation of Gaza, according to reports by Israeli media.

The Israeli prime minister is reportedly seeking approval from his security cabinet in a bid to take full control of the Palestinian territory.

One senior Netanyahu aide reportedly told Ynet news, "this is die cast- we are going for the full occupation of the Gaza Strip".

"There will be operations even in areas where hostages are being held," the official added.

"If the chief of staff doesn't agree, he should resign."

Responding, Hamas said "Israel's threats are repetitive, worthless and have no influence on our decisions".

Israel currently holds around 75% of Gaza, according to The Times of Israel/

This new plan would see the region fall under complete Israeli control.

It comes as up to 300 seriously ill children will be evacuated from Gaza and treated by the NHS under new plans due to be unveiled within weeks.

The Government is preparing to allow hundreds of sick young people into Britain to receive medical care, according to the Sunday Times.

This new scheme will work in conjunction with a scheme by group Project Pure Hope, which brought sick and injured Palestinian children to volunteer medical professionals.

The UN estimates 100,000 women and children are suffering from severe acute malnutrition, while the Hamas-run health ministry states dozens of Palestinians have died from hunger-related causes in the last three weeks.

At least 56,000 people have been killed by the Israeli military following Hamas’ attack on October 7, 2023, which killed 1,139 Israelis.