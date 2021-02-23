G7 countries condemn 'oppression' of Myanmar protesters after two shot dead

23 February 2021, 10:23 | Updated: 23 February 2021, 10:43

Anti-coup protesters outside the Hledan Centre in Yangon, Myanmar
Anti-coup protesters outside the Hledan Centre in Yangon, Myanmar. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Foreign ministers from the G7 nations have condemned the "intimidation and oppression" of Myanmar protesters after two were shot dead following the country's military coup.

The group, which includes Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and ministers from countries including the US, France and Germany, warned anyone responding to peaceful protests with violence "must be held to account".

Two protesters were shot dead during clashes over the weekend.

READ MORE: UK to 'consider further action' against Myanmar after protesters shot

Protests against the junta continued on Tuesday and the G7 group called for the security forces to "exercise utmost restraint" and respect human rights.

A joint statement said: "Use of live ammunition against unarmed people is unacceptable. Anyone responding to peaceful protests with violence must be held to account.

"We condemn the intimidation and oppression of those opposing the coup.

"We raise our concern at the crackdown on freedom of expression, including through the internet blackout and draconian changes to the law that repress free speech.

Protesters have demanded the release of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi
Protesters have demanded the release of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Picture: PA

"The systematic targeting of protesters, doctors, civil society and journalists must stop and the state of emergency must be revoked."

The G7 again called for the release of Myanmar's civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and President Win Myint.

The UK holds the presidency of the G7, which also includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US, plus the European Union.

On Monday, Myanmar's ambassador to the UK was summoned to the Foreign Office for the second time this month.

Minister for Asia Nigel Adams told Kyaw Zwar Minn the use of force against protesters is "completely reprehensible and must stop".

World News

See more World News

A Victorian house is moved through the streets

Crowds gather to watch 139-year-old house move through San Francisco

1 hour ago

President Joe Biden takes part in a moment of silence at the White House

Biden leads moment of silence as US tops 500,000 coronavirus deaths

2 hours ago

Anti-coup protesters in Myanmar

More Myanmar protests follow strike as international concern grows

3 hours ago

UK News

See more UK News

Easyjet has reported a seven-fold increased in bookings since the roadmap out of lockdown was revealed

'It's a time of caution': SAGE professor reluctant to go on holiday abroad before 2023

1 hour ago

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that climate change threatens global peace

Climate change 'threat to global peace and security', warns Boris Johnson

4 hours ago

Researchers have made a genetic test breakthrough for a common type of leukaemia

Scientists discover way to predict if someone will develop common type of leukaemia

10 hours ago

Alex Salmond has claimed there was a conspiracy against him to damage his reputation

Alex Salmond claims he is victim of 'malicious attempt' to remove him from public life

14 hours ago

Pubs are set to begin a phased reopening from 12 April

'Very small percentage' of pubs can reopen in PM's lockdown roadmap

16 hours ago

Working from home advice will be kept in place until at least the summer

Working from home to stay in place until at least 21 June as part of Covid roadmap

17 hours ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London