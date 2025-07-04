UN records 613 killings near humanitarian convoys and aid distribution points in Gaza since May

By Flaminia Luck

The UN human rights office has recorded 613 killings near humanitarian convoys and at aid distribution points in Gaza run by an Israeli-backed American organisation since it began operations in late May.

Spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said the rights office was not able to attribute responsibility for the killings.

But she said "it is clear that the Israeli military has shelled and shot at Palestinians trying to reach the distribution points" operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

She said it was not immediately clear how many of those killings had taken place at GHF sites, and how many occurred near convoys.

Speaking to reporters at a regular briefing, Ms Shamdasani said the figures covered the period from May 27 to June 27, and "there have been further incidents" since then.

She said she was basing the information on an internal situation report at the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Ms Shamdasani said the figures, compiled through its standard vetting processes, were not likely to tell a complete picture, and "we will perhaps never be able to grasp the full scale of what's happening here because of the lack of access" for UN teams to the areas.

In a message to The Associated Press, Ms Shamdasani said that of the total deaths, 509 killings were "GHF-related" meaning at or near its distribution sites.

"Information keeps coming in," she added. "This is ongoing and it is unacceptable."

The GHF has denied any serious injuries or deaths on its sites and says shootings outside their immediate vicinity are under the purview of Israel's military.

More deaths reported near aid distribution sites occurred overnight on Friday, according to officials in Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.

At least three Palestinians were killed near aid sites in Rafah, which is close to two operated by GHF. Another 17 were killed waiting for trucks to pass by in eastern Khan Younis in the Tahliya area.

Meanwhile, 15 Palestinians were killed in Israeli air strikes, including eight women and one child, the hospital said. The strikes hit the Muwasi area, where many displaced Palestinians are sheltering in tents.

Israel's military said it was looking into Friday's reported strikes.

The military, whose forces are deployed on the roads leading to the aid distribution sites, has previously said it fires warning shots to control crowds or at Palestinians who approach its troops.

Also on Friday, Israel's military said a soldier was killed in combat in the north of Gaza and it was investigating.

Over 860 Israeli soldiers have been killed since the war began, including more than 400 during the fighting in Gaza.

The recent killings took place as efforts to halt the 21-month war appeared to be moving forward.

Hamas said on Friday that it was holding discussions with leaders of other Palestinian factions to discuss a ceasefire proposal presented to it by Egyptian and Qatari mediators.

Hamas will give its final response to mediators after the discussions have concluded, the statement said.

The Health Ministry in Gaza said the number of Palestinians killed in the territory has passed 57,000.

The war began when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages.