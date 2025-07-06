Gaza ceasefire talks underway in Qatar as Netanyahu readies to meet Trump in Washington

6 July 2025, 22:14

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Israel's negotiating team is currently speaking Hamas officials in Qatar for an indirect round of ceasefire talks in Qatar, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu readies to meet Donald Trump in Washington.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The delegations met on in Doha in Sunday in an attempt to trash out an agreement overseen by mediators from the US, Qatar and Egypt.

Netanyahu said he thinks his meeting with the US president on Monday will help efforts to reach a deal for the release of additional hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza.

He said he informed negotiators to achieve a ceasefire agreement under conditions accepted by Israel.

It comes after Hamas said it had "positively responded" to the ceasefire proposal subject to further talks.

However, Mr Netanyahu has dismissed amendments proposed by Hamas to a potential ceasefire agreement, calling them “unacceptable,” though he did not specify which changes were being rejected.

Among the reported demands, Hamas is calling for the removal of the controversial US- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation and a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Read more: Israeli strikes and gunfire kill 94 people in Gaza overnight

Read more: Calls to end controversial Israeli and US-backed aid distribution system in Gaza due to 'chaos and violence'

Smoke rises after the Israeli army attacks a neighborhood in in Khan Yunis, Gaza on July 6.
Smoke rises after the Israeli army attacks a neighborhood in in Khan Yunis, Gaza on July 6. Picture: Getty

A statement from Mr Netanyahu's office said: "The changes that Hamas is seeking to make in the Qatari proposal were conveyed to us last night and are unacceptable to Israel.

"In light of an assessment of the situation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed that the invitation to proximity talks be accepted and that the contacts for the return of our hostages - on the basis of the Qatari proposal that Israel has agreed to - be continued."

On Friday, US President Donald Trump said a ceasefire could be agreed "next week" and promised to be "very firm" with Mr Netanyahu ahead of a meeting between the two leaders at the White House on Monday.

He previously said Israel had accepted the conditions necessary for a 60-day ceasefire.

Donald Trump has claimed a ceasefire could be agreed in the coming days.
Donald Trump has claimed a ceasefire could be agreed in the coming days. Picture: Getty

US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee told Israel's Channel 12 TV on Thursday: "We sure hope it's a done deal, but I think it's all going to be what Hamas is willing to accept.

"One thing is clear: The president wants it to be over. The prime minister wants it to be over. The American people, the Israeli people, want it to be over."

In the past 24 hours, 70 people have died and 332 injured in hospitals in the Gaza Strip after Israeli strikes, according to the Hamas-run Palestinian Ministry of Health.

It said that a total of 57,338 people have died since the October 7, 2023 attack.

