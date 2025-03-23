Gaza death toll passes 50,000 since October 7, health ministry says

23 March 2025, 10:57 | Updated: 23 March 2025, 11:21

Residents examine the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli military strike on the Nuseirat Refugee Camp, five kilometers north-east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, on March 23, 2025.
Residents examine the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli military strike on the Nuseirat Refugee Camp, five kilometers north-east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, on March 23, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

The death toll in Gaza has passed 50,000, as 400 people died in airstrikes last week.

The Gaza Health Ministry has reported that 50,000 people have been killed in Gaza.

It comes after over 400 people died in the airstrikes on Gaza last week.

The UN said one of its workers was killed in strikes.

They form part of a new wave of air attacks on the Palestinian territory by Israel, which shattered the fragile ceasefire that has been in place since January.

Keir Starmer said he was "deeply concerned" about the ceasefire ending.

eople perform funeral prayers as bodies of Palestinians, who lost their lives following the Israeli attack, are brought to Nasser Hospital for funeral process in Khan Yunis, Gaza on March 23, 2025.
eople perform funeral prayers as bodies of Palestinians, who lost their lives following the Israeli attack, are brought to Nasser Hospital for funeral process in Khan Yunis, Gaza on March 23, 2025. Picture: Getty

He told MPs: "The images of parents carrying their children, young children to hospitals that have emerged over the last few days are truly shocking alongside the sheer number of people who have been killed.

"We will do all we can to ensure the resumption of the ceasefire to get the remaining hostages out and to get aid that's desperately needed in."

Read more: Israel launches 'extensive' deadly strikes on Gaza, which Hamas says indicate 'unilateral end to ceasefire'

Read More: UN says worker killed in Israel strikes on Gaza, as Starmer says he's 'deeply concerned' by end of ceasefire

The strikes, which killed mostly women and children according to Gaza health officials, were ordered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu early on Tuesday after Hamas refused Israeli demands to change the ceasefire agreement.

They were "only the beginning" he said, and announced Israel would press on with its aim to eliminate Hamas and free all hostages held by the militant group.

Unicef spokesperson who experienced Israel’s lethal strikes in Gaza joins James O'Brien

The Prime Minister's official spokesman later insisted that "all parties, including Israel, must respect international humanitarian law".

He added: "We're clear that Israel must have security, and Hamas cannot play any role in the future of Gaza, but we must see the talks urgently resume, the ceasefire agreement to implement in full and see permanent peace worked towards.

"Mr Netanyahu has said that all future ceasefire talks with Hamas will now take place "under fire".

Downing Street's call for both sides to respect international law comes a day after Foreign Secretary David Lammy climbed down from claiming that Israel had broken international law by blocking aid shipments to Gaza.

Mr Lammy said he "could have been clearer" with his remarks in the House of Commons, which had prompted questions about the UK Government's position on the matter.

