Eleven more die from malnutrition in Gaza, Hamas-run health ministry claims

A further 11 people have died from malnutrition, the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza has claimed.

The UN has described the situation in Gaza as "beyond catastrophic".

It has warned of "overstretched" hospitals, and limited deliveries of aid that are allowing starvation to continue.

Earlier today, the Government announced £8.5million in aid for the territory.

Israel is facing mounting international condemnation over its plans to take full control of its largest city.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says it's the only way to disarm Hamas and free the remaining Israeli hostages.

A joint statement by nine countries including Germany, France and Canada said that the "strongly reject" Israel's decision for the large-scale military operation, saying it will worsen the "catastrophic humanitarian situation", endanger hostages and further risk mass displacement.

They said any attempts at annexation or settlement in Gaza violate international law.

A separate statement by more than 20 countries including ceasefire mediators Egypt and Qatar along with Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates called Israel's decision a "dangerous and unacceptable escalation".

Meanwhile, Russia said Israel's plan will aggravate the "already extremely dramatic situation" in Gaza.

The UN Security Council planned an emergency meeting on Sunday.

'I'm ashamed': Former Israeli PM reacts to starvation in Gaza

The decision has also been criticised by the families of hostages still trapped in Gaza.

On Thursday, almost two dozen relatives of hostages being held in Gaza set sail from southern Israel towards the maritime border with Gaza, where they broadcast messages from loudspeakers on boats to their relatives in Gaza.

The families denounced Mr Netanyahu's plan to expand military operations.

Yehuda Cohen, the father of Nimrod Cohen, an Israeli soldier held hostage in Gaza, said from the boat that Mr Netanyahu is prolonging the war to satisfy extremists in his government and to prevent it from collapsing.

"Netanyahu is working only for himself," he said, pleading with the international community to put pressure on Mr Netanyahu to stop the war and save his son.