Eleven more die from malnutrition in Gaza, Hamas-run health ministry claims

9 August 2025, 21:44 | Updated: 9 August 2025, 21:46

Meals distributed to Palestinians struggling with hunger in Gaza
The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza has claimed a further 11 people have died from malnutrition. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A further 11 people have died from malnutrition, the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza has claimed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The UN has described the situation in Gaza as "beyond catastrophic".

It has warned of "overstretched" hospitals, and limited deliveries of aid that are allowing starvation to continue.

Earlier today, the Government announced £8.5million in aid for the territory.

Israel is facing mounting international condemnation over its plans to take full control of its largest city.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says it's the only way to disarm Hamas and free the remaining Israeli hostages.

Read more: UN warns of 'catastrophic consequences' over Netanyahu's reported Gaza reoccupation plans

Read more: Just 1.5% of Gaza’s farmland usable after conflict as UN warns of ‘full-scale famine’

d
d. Picture: Alamy

A joint statement by nine countries including Germany, France and Canada said that the "strongly reject" Israel's decision for the large-scale military operation, saying it will worsen the "catastrophic humanitarian situation", endanger hostages and further risk mass displacement.

They said any attempts at annexation or settlement in Gaza violate international law.

A separate statement by more than 20 countries including ceasefire mediators Egypt and Qatar along with Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates called Israel's decision a "dangerous and unacceptable escalation".

Meanwhile, Russia said Israel's plan will aggravate the "already extremely dramatic situation" in Gaza.

The UN Security Council planned an emergency meeting on Sunday.

'I'm ashamed': Former Israeli PM reacts to starvation in Gaza

The decision has also been criticised by the families of hostages still trapped in Gaza.

On Thursday, almost two dozen relatives of hostages being held in Gaza set sail from southern Israel towards the maritime border with Gaza, where they broadcast messages from loudspeakers on boats to their relatives in Gaza.

The families denounced Mr Netanyahu's plan to expand military operations.

Yehuda Cohen, the father of Nimrod Cohen, an Israeli soldier held hostage in Gaza, said from the boat that Mr Netanyahu is prolonging the war to satisfy extremists in his government and to prevent it from collapsing.

"Netanyahu is working only for himself," he said, pleading with the international community to put pressure on Mr Netanyahu to stop the war and save his son.

Download the LBC app!
Download the LBC app! Picture: LBC

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Sir Keir Starmer and Benjamin Netanyahu

UK and four countries share joint statement criticising Israel's plan to take 'full control' of Gaza City

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin

Ukraine vows to hold on to its land as UK to host summit of US and European officials ahead of Trump-Putin talks

Smoke pours from the World Trade Center after it was hit by two hijacjked passenger planes September 11, 2001.

Three more victims of 9/11 terrorist attack identified more than 20 years later

Trump and

Trump and Putin to meet next Friday in Alaska - as US President says ceasefire deal will involve 'swapping territories'

Astronaut James A. Lovell Jr. Smiling

NASA astronaut Jim Lovell, who led Apollo 13 mission safely back to Earth after oxygen tank explosion, dies aged 97

Jeffrey Epstein's butler has broken his silence.

Epstein's butler of 18 years reveals 'there’s no way he killed himself'

Firefighters battle flames from the Canyon Fire yesterday (August 7) in Castaic, California

Second California wildfire in a week prompts thousands of evacuations

This combination picture shows German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R)

Germany freezes arms sales to Israel over Gaza offensive in major policy shift

Concerns were raised over the deadly spirit, known as "chacha," after three members of a family of four were among those who died after consuming the drink

Twelve dead after drinking toxic fake alcohol in Sochi as Russian authorities launch urgent probe

Erin Patterson arriving in the back of a prison transport vehicle at Latrobe Valley Magistrate's Court in Morwell, Australia.

Mushroom murderer Erin Patterson ‘tried to poison husband with pasta, chicken curry and wrap’

Palestinians watch as a plume of smoke rises during an Israeli strike on Gaza City's southern al-Zeitoun neighbourhood today (8th August)

Israel 'wrong' to escalate offensive, Starmer says, after security cabinet votes to take full control of Gaza City

A child has been left with serious injuries after a woman crashed into him at a water park in Russia.

Boy, 6, fighting for his life after woman smashes into him at water park

Rescuers stand next to the wreckage parts from a scene where a Kenyan medical plane crashed, killing at least 6 people, on the outskirts of Nairobi

At least six dead, including two doctors, as air ambulance crashes into homes during mission

Palestinians flock for humanitarian aid in Gaza

Israel plans to take control of Gaza but does not want to govern it, Netanyahu says

Zelenskyy has said he is 'not afraid' to meet Putin.

Zelenskyy 'not afraid' to meet Putin – as Trump braces for face-to-face talks with Russian leader in days

A Spanish town has become the first in the country to ban Muslims from using public facilities to celebrate religious Eid festivals.

Spanish town bans Muslim religious festivals weeks after anti-migrant riots in nearby area

Latest News

See more Latest News

Holt, Dorset, UK. 9th August 2025. UK Weather. Aerial view towards the large heath fire which has broken out at Holt Heath in Dorset as smoke rises in to the air. Picture Credit: Graham Hunt/Alamy Live News

Homes evacuated as major incident declared in Dorset due to wildfire 'spreading quickly'

A woman in her 60s has died after being rescued at sea near a popular British beach.

Woman in 60s dies after being pulled from sea at popular UK beach

Londra, UK. 02nd Aug, 2025. The atmosphere outside Wembley Stadium for one of Oasis reunion concerts in London, England, on August 2, 2025. (Photo by Mairo Cinquetti/NurPhoto) Credit: NurPhoto SRL/Alamy Live News

Investigation after 'hundreds' of Oasis fans sneak into Wembley Stadium gig without tickets
Chris Hemsworth has opened up about being 10x more likely to develop Alzheimer's

Chris Hemsworth opens up about 'gear shift' upon learning he is 10 times more likely to develop Alzheimer's
The deal was announced on Saturday morning.

Manchester United sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko in deal worth up to £73.7m

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United looks on

Alexander Isak set to miss opener as Newcastle ‘not in position’ to refuse sale

Around 11,000 new cases of neck cancer are diagnosed in England every year.

Patients to be fast-tracked on to 'transformative' head and neck cancer vaccine trial

Hundreds of arrests have been made as part of what the Government called a “week-long crackdown” on asylum seekers taking jobs for delivery firms.

Hundreds arrested in week-long crackdown on suspected illegal working

World News

See more World News

x

Daredevil Felix Baumgartner ‘died in mid air’ before crashing into hotel worker in front of horrified witnesses

22 days ago

Shortly before his death, the sporting sensation posted a video to social media showing himself paragliding in circles over a field.

Daredevil Felix Baumgartner dies in paragliding crash in Italy

23 days ago

Russia's President Vladimir Putin

Russia could launch 'preventative strikes' on the West if 'necessary', Putin ally warns

23 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News